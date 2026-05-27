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Home / World News / Pak will have to face consequences for cross-border terrorism: India at UN

Pak will have to face consequences for cross-border terrorism: India at UN

Parvathaneni's strong response against Pakistan came during the UNSC debate on 'Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centred international system'

Parvathaneni Harish

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish (Photo: X/Screengrab)

Press Trust of India United Nations
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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Pakistan will have to accept that there are "consequences" to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, India told a UN meeting, underscoring that it has "every right" to defend itself from such terror attacks perpetrated by its neighbour.

"I am compelled to respond to baseless and unwarranted remarks made by Pakistan today. India would like to set the facts straight," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"Independent India began its life battling with cross-border aggression by Pakistan, which coveted Indian territories that had become a part of India as a result of their complete, legal and irrevocable accession," Parvathaneni said.

 

Parvathaneni's strong response against Pakistan came during the Security Council debate on 'Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centred international system', chaired by China, under its presidency of the 15-nation UN body for the month of May.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presided over the opening session of the debate.

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Addressing the UNSC debate, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and also referred to the Indus Waters Treaty, which India put in abeyance in the wake of the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility for the attack.

Slamming Pakistan, Parvathaneni said the "use of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan and its doctrine of 'bleeding India by a thousand cuts' exposes its hollow rhetoric and the rhetoric of commitment to the UN Charter".

"India has every right to defend itself from such cross-border terrorism. Pakistan will have to accept that there are consequences to its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism," he said.

Parvathaneni added that by waging several wars and inflicting unprovoked aggression against India, and through its continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, Pakistan has violated the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and peaceful coexistence.

"Pakistan's harnessing of the malevolent forces of terrorism, religious extremism, violent radicalism, and anti-India rhetoric has continued unabated since its creation. The facts in this regard are on public record and need no further elucidation. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably end its support for all forms of terrorism," India said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India at UN United Nations India and United Nations unsc India in UNSC India Pakistan relations

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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