Pakistan PM accepts Trump's invitation to join 'Board of Peace' on Gaza

Pakistan has decided to join the US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" to support the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan, said on Wednesday.

"In response to the invitation extended to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif by the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, Pakistan would like to announce its decision to join the Board of Peace (BoP) as part of its ongoing efforts to support the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan under the framework of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803," the statement said.

The statement further added, "Pakistan expresses the hope that with the creation of this framework, concrete steps will be taken towards the implementation of a permanent ceasefire, further scaling up of humanitarian aid for the Palestinians, as well as reconstruction of Gaza."

Pakistan reiterated its support for Palestinian self-determination and an independent state. Pakistan also hopes that these efforts will lead to the realisation of the right to self-determination of the people of Palestine, through a credible, time-bound political process, consistent with international legitimacy and relevant UN resolutions, resulting in the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

MoF added that, "Pakistan looks forward to continuing to play a constructive role as part of the Board of Peace for the achievement of these goals, as well as to end the suffering of our Palestinian brothers and sisters."

The "Board of Peace" was unveiled as part of phase two of the fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas to end the Israel-Gaza conflict, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Trump administration sent invites to several world leaders to join the body, which Trump envisages would oversee "governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation" in the region.

However, the participation of Netanyahu will add to concerns over the objectivity of the board, which Trump will lead and control the lineup. Netanyahu's acceptance of a place on the board comes despite his office having earlier criticised the makeup of the executive committee, which includes Israel's regional rival, Turkiye.

Meanwhile, Trump came down heavily on the United Nations, arguing that its lack of competence led to his decision to establish the "Board of Peace" for Gaza to implement the 20-Point Peace Plan to end conflict in the Middle East.

Addressing the press, Trump said, "We just created the Board of Peace, which I think is going to be amazing. I wish the United Nations could do more. I wish we didn't need a Board of Peace. With all the wars they settled, the United Nations never helped me in one war."

When asked whether he wants the Board of Peace to replace the United Nations, Trump said they "haven't been very helpful," but believed in the organisation's potential.