Paris conference aims to get military, humanitarian support for Lebanon

Paris conference aims to get military, humanitarian support for Lebanon



Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Israel in the past month has launched a major aerial bombardment and ground invasion of Lebanon as it targets Hezbollah, with strikes hitting the capital, Beirut, and elsewhere | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Paris
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

France on Thursday hosts an international conference for Lebanon to rally military and humanitarian aid for the country where war between Hezbollah militants and Israel has displaced a million people, killed over 2,500 and deepened an economic crisis.

Paris also seeks to help restore Lebanon's sovereignty and strengthen its institutions. The country, where Hezbollah effectively operates as a state within a state, has been without a president for two years while political factions fail to agree on a new one.

But the international conference comes as critics say French President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic approach in the Middle East has been blurred by his apparent evolving approach and sometimes chaotic communication.

 

Still, France's historic links with Lebanon, a former colony, and its influential diplomacy give Paris momentum to coordinate a proper response to the massive challenge that the war in Lebanon now poses, said Middle East expert Rym Montaz, editor in chief of Carnegie Europe's blog Strategic Europe.

The French "are trying to make sure that international donors get to hear firsthand from the actors on the ground in Lebanon who can best describe the most immediate needs caused by the Israeli aggression that has forcibly displaced 20 per cent of the Lebanese population over the course of two weeks, she said.

Israel in the past month has launched a major aerial bombardment and ground invasion of Lebanon as it targets Hezbollah, with strikes hitting the capital, Beirut, and elsewhere.

The International Organisation for Migration has said about 800,000 people are displaced, with many now in overcrowded shelters, while others have fled across the border into Syria.

The cash-strapped Lebanese government is ill-prepared to deal with the crisis or the increased demands on its health system. A number of hospitals have been evacuated because of nearby airstrikes and fears that they might be targeted.

In recent weeks, Macron appeared to toughen his stance against Israel while repeatedly calling for a cease-fire in both Lebanon and Gaza, condemning the unbearable human toll. He reiterated his call on Monday while speaking by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said.

There have been recent tensions between the French and Israeli leaders, especially after Macron called for a halt to arms exports for use in Gaza.

Macron has also strongly condemned the deliberate targeting by Israel of UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, which Israel has denied.

Thursday's conference will include ministers and officials from over 70 countries and international organisations, including the European Union and regional partners, Macron's office said. Acting Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who met with Macron on Wednesday, will attend.

French organisers said they hope the expected financial pledges of humanitarian aid will meet the United Nations' call for the USD 426 million it says is urgently needed in Lebanon.

France also aims at coordinating international support to strengthen Lebanon's armed forces so they can deploy more broadly and efficiently in the country's south as part of a potential deal to end the war. Such a deal could see Hezbollah withdraw its forces from the border.

International support may include equipment, training and financial aid to hire troops and ensure the army's daily needs, Macron's office said.

Lebanon's army has been hit hard by five years of economic crisis. It has an aging arsenal and no air defences, leaving it in no position to defend against Israeli incursions or confront Hezbollah.

The Lebanese army has about 80,000 troops, around 5,000 of them deployed in the south. Hezbollah has more than 100,000 fighters, according to the militant group's late leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The militant group's arsenal built with support from Iran is more advanced.

Conference participants also will discuss how to support the UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, possibly giving it a stronger role. France and other European nations provide a third of its troops.

What we do know is that without a strengthened Lebanese armed forces and UNIFIL, there can be no sustainable peace and stability at the border between Lebanon and Israel, Montaz said. As such, the French efforts are important and crucial for the way forward.

Topics : Israel-Iran Conflict Israel-Palestine Lebanon France Hezbollah

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

