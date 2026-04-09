Peace talks 'unreasonable' after Israeli strikes despite ceasefire: Iran

Israel launched its heaviest strikes yet on Lebanon on Wednesday, killing hundreds and prompting Iran to warn that pursuing peace talks with the United States would be “unreasonable” in the current circumstances.

The comments from Iranian parliament speaker Mohammed Bagher Qalibaf underscored persistent tensions despite a two-week ceasefire announced by Donald Trump a day earlier. Talks aimed at securing a permanent agreement are scheduled to begin Saturday, though doubts remain over whether the truce will hold.

Qalibaf accused Israel of violating ceasefire conditions through continued strikes on Lebanon and said the US had breached terms by insisting Iran abandon its nuclear programme.

“In such a situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations were unreasonable,” he said.

Lebanon violence escalates

Israel and the United States have said the ceasefire does not extend to Lebanon, where fighting with Hezbollah has intensified. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said operations would continue.

Lebanon’s civil defence agency said 254 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Wednesday, including 91 in Beirut. Residents reported some attacks occurred without prior evacuation warnings.

Hezbollah said it fired rockets into northern Israel in response to what it called ceasefire violations.

Deep divisions over nuclear programme

The United States and Iran remain far apart on key issues, particularly Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. While Trump said Iran had agreed to halt uranium enrichment and potentially hand over existing stockpiles, Iranian officials insisted enrichment would continue under ceasefire terms.

Despite both sides declaring victory in the five-week war, core disputes remain unresolved, leaving the outcome of upcoming talks uncertain.

Markets rally, oil drops

Financial markets reacted positively to the ceasefire announcement, with global stocks surging and oil prices dropping about 14 per cent to around $95 per barrel, after briefly falling as low as $90.40.

However, Brent crude remains significantly higher than pre-war levels, reflecting ongoing risks. The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains restricted, with Iran demonstrating its ability to disrupt global energy flows.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy has released maps showing alternative shipping routes to help vessels avoid naval mines, though shipping activity remains limited.

Global reactions and regional strikes

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Israel’s strikes as indiscriminate and called for Lebanon to be included in the ceasefire.

Leaders from 13 European countries, along with Japan and Canada, urged a swift end to hostilities to prevent a wider global energy crisis.

Meanwhile, Iran has continued strikes on Gulf energy infrastructure, targeting facilities in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran leadership remains intact

Despite heavy bombardment since the war began on February 28, Iran’s ruling establishment remains in control, retaining both its enriched uranium stockpile and its missile capabilities.

Public reactions in Iran reflected a mix of relief and scepticism, with some celebrating the ceasefire while others doubted its durability amid ongoing hostilities.

The conflict, launched by Trump and Netanyahu, aimed to curb Iran’s regional influence and nuclear ambitions. However, with key objectives unresolved, the path to lasting peace remains uncertain.