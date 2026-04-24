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Home / World News / Pentagon email floats suspending Spain from Nato over Iran war disagreement

Pentagon email floats suspending Spain from Nato over Iran war disagreement

The policy options are detailed in a note expressing frustration at some allies' perceived reluctance or refusal to grant the United States access, basing and overflight rights for the Iran war

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Source: Bloomberg

Agencies
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 10:37 PM IST

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Pentagon plans to suspend Spain from Nato
 
An internal Pentagon email outlines options for the United States to punish Nato allies it believes failed to support US operations in the war with Iran, including suspending Spain from the alliance and reviewing the US position on Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands, a US official told Reuters.
 
The policy options are detailed in a note expressing frustration at some allies’ perceived reluctance or refusal to grant the United States access, basing and overflight rights - known as ABO - for the Iran war, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the email. 
 
 
Hegseth accuses Europe, Asia of ‘freeriding’ over Hormuz
 
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth accused European and Asian countries of relying on the US military to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz after it was closed by the war against Iran. 

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“Europe and Asia have benefited from our protection for decades, but the time for freeriding is over,” Hegseth said at a news conference on Friday. 
 
He also said  that a US blockade on Iran is going global, adding Tehran had a  chance to make a “good deal” with Washington.
 
“Our blockade is growing and going global,” Hegseth told reporters.
 

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Topics : Pentagon Spain United States

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 10:37 PM IST

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