Pharma major Lupin gets USFDA approval for its generic antibiotic

This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India, it added

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic antibiotic Doxycycline Hyclate delayed-release tablets used to treat bacterial infections.
The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Doxycycline Hyclate delayed-release tablets of strengths 50 mg, 60 mg, 75 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, 120 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India, it added.
Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed-Release tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 9 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT June 2023 data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lupin USFDA Antibiotics

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

