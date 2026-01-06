Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi 'not that happy with me' over tariffs on Russian oil: Trump

Modi Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Washington
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:44 PM IST

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not that happy with me" because of the tariffs imposed by Washington on Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump, delivering remarks at the House GOP Member Retreat, also claimed that Prime Minister Modi "came to see me, Sir, may I see you please'. Yes."  "I have a very good relationship with him. He's not that happy with me because you know they're paying a lot of tariffs now because they're not doing the oil, but they are, they've now reduced it very substantially, as you know, from Russia, Trump said.

 

Trump has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump also said that India told him it has been waiting for five years for the Apache helicopters.

"We're changing it. We're changing it. India ordered 68 Apaches," he said.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:44 PM IST

