Series of fires in Karachi raise alarm, authorities probe foul play

A spate of fire incidents in Pakistan's largest city of Karachi, following last month's deadly Gul Plaza shopping mall blaze, has raised alarm among authorities, who are also examining the possibility of foul play, officials said on Saturday.

At least five fire outbreaks were reported from different parts of the city on Friday, while an explosion damaged a pipeline of a main water pumping station in Dhabeji, disrupting water supply to millions of residents.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir Sheikh said law enforcement agencies and fire service officials were closely monitoring the situation and probing the causes of the fires, including the possibility of foul play.

The renewed concern follows the January 17 inferno at the Gul Plaza shopping mall in the Saddar commercial area, which completely gutted the building and claimed at least 79 lives. It took two days to bring the blaze under control, while a week-long rescue operation led to the recovery of dozens of bodies from the debris.

On Friday, a fire broke out at a plastic factory in the Landhi export processing zone.

Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan said 12 fire tenders and two snorkels were deployed to douse the blaze, which rapidly spread to nearby godowns and factories.

"There was no loss of life because after the Gul Plaza incident, people have become more alert and awareness about fire safety drills in commercial buildings and factories has increased," he said.

The fire was brought under control overnight. Other incidents were reported from the PAF Museum, a sessions court in Malir and an office building, but Khan said these were contained quickly.

Since the Gul Plaza tragedy, Karachi has witnessed reports of fires almost daily, heightening concern among residents and prompting authorities to step up vigilance and safety measures, officials said.