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Home / World News / PM Modi urges shift from aid-based ties to equal partnerships at G7

PM Modi urges shift from aid-based ties to equal partnerships at G7

PM Modi also underlined that India's vision of international partnership is rooted in the timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G7 Summit (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at G7 Summit (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Evian-les-Bains
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told the G7 leaders that the world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality.
 
Speaking at the Outreach Session on 'Forging new Partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity here, Modi also underscored the importance of "trust" in building international partnerships, especially in an increasingly interconnected world.
 
Prime Minister Modi, who was seated next to US President Donald Trump, said that the world should move from donor-recipient to partnerships based on solidarity and equality.
 
The session was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, among others.
 
 
Modi said that India has always followed a 'humanity first' approach reflected in India-led International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFe and Ek Ped Maa ke Naam initiatives.

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He also underlined that India's vision of international partnership is rooted in the timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the world is one family.
 
The Prime Minister conveyed that India "remains firmly committed to advancing sustainable and inclusive global development."
 
Before the start of the proceedings at the G7 Summit, Modi exchanged pleasantries with G7 leaders.
 
Modi arrived in Evian-les-Bains after concluding his two-day trip to Slovakia.
 
The Group of 7 (G7) brings together seven of the world's most advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The European Union is also a member of the bloc.
 
The G7 serves as the forum of choice for its members to discuss and coordinate action in response to major economic, financial and geopolitical challenges on the global stage. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump G7 summit Emmanuel Macron

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

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