PML-N, PPP to hold meeting today, to finalise govt formation in centre

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) coordination committee's meeting will be held today (Saturday) to finalise government formation in the centre, after it got postponed on Friday, according to Geo News.

The meeting was postponed as the PML-N's committee has yet to consult on the matter with the party's senior leadership.

The meeting will provide more clarity on the coalition's power-sharing formula, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Earlier, the scheduled meeting between the two major parties could not take place on Thursday, as both sides sought more time to assess proposals that came up in their first meeting.

The PPP has assured PML-N of its support in the formation of a government as well as the election of the next prime minister, on the condition of PML-N's support in elections to key constitutional offices.

However, given the tough competition between individuals, nominating people to fill those coveted spots is proving to be a tough nut to crack for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Dawn reported.

On Thursday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was briefed by his party leaders regarding contacts with political parties at Zardari House. The meeting was attended by Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani and other leaders, according to Dawn.

Meanwhile, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the PTI has not made any contact with the party for political reconciliation so far, Dawn reported.

"If PTI has any suggestion, it should meet the six-member coordination committee and then these suggestions will come to the top leadership for consideration," he added.

However, PTI founder Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his party is willing to talk to all political parties except the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), as reported by Dawn.

Moreover, the PTI announced to hold protests in the national capital against "rigging" in the 2024 general elections.

PTI Senior Vice President Sher Afzal Marwat said he would lead Saturday's demonstration from Islamabad's F9 park to the National Press Club, Geo News reported.

Marwat further said that PTI founder Imran Khan wants supporters to come out and protest on Saturday at 11:30 am in the same strength as they came out on February 8.

However, the Islamabad authorities denied to grant permission to PTI to hold protests in the city.