close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Poland to 'temporarily' prohibit grain, other food imports from Ukraine

In an effort to support its farmers, who claim they are losing a lot of money as a result of an oversupply of Ukrainian grain on the market

ANI Europe
Ukraine, russia war

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 9:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In an effort to support its farmers, who claim they are losing a lot of money as a result of an oversupply of Ukrainian grain on the market, the Polish government announced it will temporarily forbid grain and other food imports from Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera.

The administration declared that the import restrictions would be in place until June 30. Imports of sugar, eggs, meat, milk, other dairy products, fruits, and vegetables are also prohibited by the legislation.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the ruling party in Poland, claimed that despite Poland's support for Ukraine, it was compelled to take action to defend its farmers as the Polish countryside is currently experiencing a "period of crisis."

"Today, the government has decided on a regulation that prohibits the importation of grain, but also dozens of other types of food, to Poland," Al Jazeera quoted Kaczynski as saying at a party convention in eastern Poland on Saturday.

However, the Ukrainian side expressed regret over the decision of the Poland government and said that it is the Ukrainian farmers who are under a massive crisis.

"Polish farmers are facing a difficult situation, but we emphasise that Ukrainian farmers are facing the most difficult situation", it said.

Also Read

Revival of Black Sea grain corridor significant: Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy

Russian-made missile fell in eastern part of our country, killing 2: Poland

Ukraine's frontlines witness artillery fire despite 'ceasefire' by Russia

Over 1.5 million people left without power in Ukraine's port city Odesa

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

International community should address challenges in Afghanistan: US Envoy

India-US people-to-people ties to get stronger, better: WH official

Ukraine Conflict:11 killed from Russian missile strike in Sloviansk

Despite heavy protests, French Prez Macron signs pension reform into law

VP Kamala Harris rallies as high court eyes abortion pill rules in country

The ministry suggested that the two nations reach a fresh, amicable arrangement in the upcoming days.

Farmers in nearby nations have also expressed concern over Ukrainian grain flooding their nations, causing a surplus that has down prices and forced them to suffer significant losses.

Russia's conflict with Ukraine is to blame for the current scenario. The European Union removed tariffs on Ukrainian grain to ease its transportation to Africa and the Middle East after Moscow blocked conventional export sea routes.

The Russia-Ukraine war that started on February 24 has taken numerous lives and the war continues to escalate between the two nations even now. The biggest land conflict in Europe since the Second World War has displaced millions leaving Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in ruins and disrupting the global economy.

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict | Ukraine

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 9:16 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon