JUST IN
China strengthens hospitals, expands ICU facilities as Covid cases surge
Laureates across 5 fields awarded at Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm
S Korea logs 54,319 fresh Covid-19 cases amid virus surge worries
Pak's Punjab taking water from two canals despite Sindh's objection: Report
Bomb explodes at mall in Pakistan's Baluchistan; 1 killed, 7 injured
Joe Biden called gay marriage as 'inevitable', says soon it'll be law
Elton John quits Twitter due to misinformation, Elon Musk responds
HK jails pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai over fraud for 5 yrs 9 mths
US slaps sanctions against Indian national, others on behalf of N Korea
Canada sets goal to conserve 30% land-water by 2030 for sustainability
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
US duty on steel, aluminium inconsistent with global trade norms: WTO panel
Business Standard

Over 1.5 million people left without power in Ukraine's port city Odesa

Darkness gripped Ukraine's Odesa on Saturday as over 1.5 million people in the port city were left without electricity amid dipping temperatures after the energy facilities were hit

Topics
Ukraine | Power Cuts | power losses

ANI  Europe 

Photo: Bloomberg
Representational Image | Photo: Bloomberg

Darkness gripped Ukraine's Odesa on Saturday as over 1.5 million people in the port city were left without electricity amid dipping temperatures after the energy facilities were hit, Al Jazeera reported.

During his nightly address, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the situation is very difficult in the port city of Odesa as the energy facilities might take months to get repaired.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Odesa was left without electricity after two energy facilities in the area were attacked by drones built in Iran during the continuing conflict, causing damage to the energy infrastructure. According to officials, during the early hours of Saturday, Russian strikes struck important transmission lines and machinery, reported Al Jazeera.

Only critical infrastructure, including hospitals and maternity wards, had access to electricity, the authorities said.

"As of now, the city is without electricity," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential administration, said on messaging app Telegram.

Odesa, which is the largest port city of Ukraine had a population of more than one million before Russia invaded the country on February 24 this year.

Meanwhile, in November, the Nikopol district in southern Ukraine was hit by Russian shells, according to the head of the Nikopol district military administration, as per CNN.

"About sixty shells and rocket munitions fell on peaceful settlements," the head of the administration of the Nikopol district, Yevhen Yevtushenko said in a Telegram post.

"Although residential buildings and cars were damaged, no one was reported injured in the shelling," Yevtushenko added.

Notably, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which is seized by Russia, is located across the river from the Nikopol district, which is situated in the Dnipropetrovsk area, reported CNN.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kyiv forces. Russia has always claimed that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ukraine

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 15:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.