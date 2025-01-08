Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 08:28 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / President-elect Trump vows to undo new Biden ban on offshore drilling

President-elect Trump vows to undo new Biden ban on offshore drilling

Trump said Biden's effort part of a series of final actions in office by the Democrat's administration was undermining his plans for once he's in office

Donald Trump

You know, they told me that, we're going to do everything possible to make this transition to the new administration very smooth," Trump said. It's not smooth | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Palm Beach (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President-elect Donald Trump complained on Tuesday that President Joe Biden was undermining his transition to power a day after the incumbent moved to ban offshore energy drilling in most federal waters.

Biden, whose term expires in two weeks, used his authority under the federal Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to protect offshore areas along the East and West coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico and portions of Alaska's Northern Bering Sea from future oil and natural gas leasing. All told, about 625 million acres of federal waters were withdrawn from energy exploration by Biden in a move that may require an act of Congress to undo.

 

I'm going to put it back on day one," Trump told reporters at his private club in Florida. He pledged to take it to the courts if we need to."  Trump said Biden's effort part of a series of final actions in office by the Democrat's administration was undermining his plans for once he's in office.

You know, they told me that, we're going to do everything possible to make this transition to the new administration very smooth," Trump said. It's not smooth.

But Biden's team has extended access and courtesies to the Trump team that the Republican former president initially denied Biden after his 2020 election victory. Trump incoming chief of staff Susie Wiles told Axios in an interview published Monday that Biden chief of staff Jeff Zients had been has been very helpful.

In extended remarks, Trump also railed against the work of special counsel Jack Smith, who oversaw now-dropped prosecutions over his role in the Jan 6 insurrection at the Capitol and possession of of classified documents after he left office in 2021. The Justice Department is expected to soon release a report from Smith summarising his investigation after the criminal cases were forced to an end by Trump's victory in November.

Trump also said he would move to try to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," saying that has a beautiful ring to it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says he could understand Russian feeling with Nato on their doorstep

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump warns Hamas, says all hell will break out if hostages not released

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter eulogised by Harris, congressional leaders at US Capitol

Nippon Steel

China exports push Nippon to seek growth in US, India after blocked deal

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump says he will use economic force to make Canada a part of US

Topics : Joe Biden Donald Trump US President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon