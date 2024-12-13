Business Standard
President Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as France's new prime minister

President Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as France's new prime minister

Bayrou, 73, a crucial partner in Macron's centrist alliance, has been a well-known figure in French politics for decades. His political experience is seen as key in efforts to restore stability as no

Macron vowed last week to remain in office until his term ends in 2027. (Photo: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named centrist ally Francois Bayrou as prime minister, after a historic parliamentary vote ousted the previous government last week.

Bayrou, 73, a crucial partner in Macron's centrist alliance, has been a well-known figure in French politics for decades. His political experience is seen as key in efforts to restore stability as no single party holds a majority at the National Assembly.

Bayrou was recently cleared in a case alleging embezzlement of European Parliament funds.

Macron vowed last week to remain in office until his term ends in 2027.

France Emmanuel Macron France elections

