Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Qatar confirms release of 24 hostages held by Hamas for 7 weeks in Gaza

The hostages, women and children, were undergoing medical checks before they were to be transferred to Israel. They are to be taken to Israeli hospitals and reunited with their families

Qatar

AP Rafah (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Qatar's Foreign Ministry has confirmed the release of 24 hostages after seven weeks of captivity in the Gaza Strip.
Those released include 13 Israeli citizens, some of whom are dual citizens, in addition to 10 Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen, said Majed al-Ansari, the ministry's spokesman. Qatar was a key mediator in the hostage release.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The International Committee of the Red Cross, which delivered the hostages from Gaza into Egypt, also confirmed the release.
The hostages, women and children, were undergoing medical checks before they were to be transferred to Israel. They are to be taken to Israeli hospitals and reunited with their families.
The hostages are the first of 50 people to be released from Gaza during a four-day truce that began Friday. Israel is to release 39 Palestinian prisoners later Friday, the first of a total of 150 Palestinian prisoners to be freed under the cease-fire.
Israel declared war against Hamas after the Islamic militant group killed at least 1,200 people and kidnapped 240 others in an Oct 7 cross-border attack. The war also has killed over 13,000 Palestinians and caused widespread damage in Gaza, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run territory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages under a cease-fire deal: Israeli media

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim retires from international cricket

India, Bangladesh vow to strengthen ties in security, connectivity

Putin to boost AI work to fight 'unacceptable, dangerous' Western monopoly

Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages under a cease-fire deal: Israeli media

UN peacekeepers from 16 countries undergo military training in India

Topics : Qatar Hamas Israel-Palestine Gaza

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon