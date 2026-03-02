Monday, March 02, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
QatarEnergy to stop LNG output temporarily as West Asia crisis intensifies

QatarEnergy to stop LNG output temporarily as West Asia crisis intensifies

The state-owned firm blamed the war for the decision

Dubai
QatarEnergy said on Monday it would stop its production of liquified natural gas as the West Asia war rages, taking one of the world's top suppliers off the market.
 
The state-owned firm blamed the war for the decision.
 
It offered no timeline for restoring its production.
 
Oil prices have already risen over the war. 
 

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 5:43 PM IST

