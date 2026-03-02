QatarEnergy to stop LNG output temporarily as West Asia crisis intensifies
The state-owned firm blamed the war for the decision
AP Dubai
QatarEnergy said on Monday it would stop its production of liquified natural gas as the West Asia war rages, taking one of the world's top suppliers off the market.
The state-owned firm blamed the war for the decision.
It offered no timeline for restoring its production.
Oil prices have already risen over the war.
Topics : Qatar LNG energy sector
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 5:43 PM IST