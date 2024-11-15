Business Standard
Home / World News / Ruling NPP heading for absolute majority in Sri Lanka parliamentary poll

Ruling NPP heading for absolute majority in Sri Lanka parliamentary poll

Analysts note that the NPP has increased its vote share compared to the September presidential election

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Thursday's election was the first major test for NPP | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The ruling National People's Power (NPP) party led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has taken an unassailable lead in the parliamentary election held on Thursday.

As of 6 am local time Friday, the NPP had garnered a near 62 per cent or over 4.4 million of the votes nationally. They have secured 35 of the 196 seats on offer under proportional representation from districts.

The main opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), and the National Democratic Front (NDF), backed by former president Ranil Wickremesinghe, have been decimated to 18 and under 5 per cent respectively. The SJB has won 8 seats while the NDP has bagged a solitary seat.

 

The Rajapaksa family's Sri Lanka People's Front (SLPP) despite being placed fourth in terms of votes has garnered 2 seats.

Analysts say the NPP experienced a greater swing in comparison with the September presidential election. They are likely to cross the 150 seats mark or the absolute majority in the 225-member assembly.

Also Read

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka votes in parliamentary election that's key for its new president

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Sri Lanka set for parliamentary polls on Nov 14, all arrangements in place

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

SL prez holds more pledges as campaigning closed for parliamentary polls

S Paramesh, ICG chief, Santosh Jha, Indian High Commissioner

Coast Guard Chief Paramesh calls on India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

China, China flag

China provides Rs 3 cr assistance to Sri Lanka after natural disasters

Topics : sri lanka Parliament Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon