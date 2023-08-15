Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda will leave for a ten-day official visit to the US and China on September 16.

Prachanda will travel to the US first, where he will attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly, scheduled to take place in New York from September 18 to 26, the prime minister said while interacting with editors of major newspapers here on Tuesday.

Prachanda will address the UN General Assembly on September 21 in New York, according to sources close to the prime minister.

After spending five days in the US, the Prachanda will fly directly to Beijing, embarking on a four-day journey to China.

Besides being part of the Nepalese delegation to the Asian Games to be hosted by Beijing, the prime minister will also engage in high-level political consultations there.

During the visit, he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others, according to the sources, and discuss matters relating to the construction of a cross-border transmission line with Chinese officials.

Prachanda will return to Kathmandu on September 25, wrapping up his ten-day visit to the US and China.

Prachanda assumed office in December last year. The 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre (CPN-MC) leader visited India in June as his first foreign trip after assuming office for the third time.