Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Nepal PM 'Prachanda' to embark on 10-day US and China visit on Sept 16

Prachanda will address the UN General Assembly on September 21 in New York, according to the report

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 9:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda will leave for a ten-day official visit to the US and China on September 16.
Prachanda will travel to the US first, where he will attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly, scheduled to take place in New York from September 18 to 26, the prime minister said while interacting with editors of major newspapers here on Tuesday.
Prachanda will address the UN General Assembly on September 21 in New York, according to sources close to the prime minister.
After spending five days in the US, the Prachanda will fly directly to Beijing, embarking on a four-day journey to China.
Besides being part of the Nepalese delegation to the Asian Games to be hosted by Beijing, the prime minister will also engage in high-level political consultations there.
During the visit, he is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others, according to the sources, and discuss matters relating to the construction of a cross-border transmission line with Chinese officials.

Also Read

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to India strengthens age-old bonds

Nepal's PM to expand cabinet, Congress to get key ministerial portfolios

Nepal PM Prachanda to embark on 4-day official visit to India on May 31

Nepal seeks to sign electricity deal with India during Prachanda's visit

Nepal's PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda to visit China in September end

Pakistan anti-graft court allows questioning of deputy at Imran's party

Singapore allows hiring cooks from India to combat manpower shortage

India's imports from Russia doubled to $20.45 bn in April-July period

World leaders underline privileged, strategic partnership with India @77

Finland's Ex-Prime Minister Alexander Stubb will run for president in 2024

Prachanda will return to Kathmandu on September 25, wrapping up his ten-day visit to the US and China.
Prachanda assumed office in December last year. The 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre (CPN-MC) leader visited India in June as his first foreign trip after assuming office for the third time.
Topics : Nepal Pushpa Kamal Prachanda United States China

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon