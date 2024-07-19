Russia convicts WSJ reporter of espionage, sentences 16 years in prison

A Russian court on Friday convicted Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges his employer and the US have rejected as a sham.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a secretive and rapid trial in the country's highly politicised legal system.

Gershkovich, his employer and the US government vehemently denied the charges. US officials and The Wall Street Journal have denounced the trial as a sham.

Gershkovich, 32, was detained in March 2023 while on a reporting trip to the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg and accused of spying for the US, and has been behind bars ever since.