Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nato to help allies buy 1,000 missiles amid Russia's Ukraine air assault

As an organization, NATO provides only non-lethal support to Ukraine, but its members send weapons and ammunition individually or in groups

NATO

Representative Image

AP Brussels
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NATO announced Wednesday that it would help buy up to 1,000 Patriot missiles so that allies can better protect their territory as Russia ramps up its air assault on Ukraine.
NATO's Support and Procurement Agency said it will support a group of nations, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Spain, in buying the Patriots, which are used to defend against cruise and ballistic missiles as well as enemy aircraft.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to industry sources, the contract could be worth around USD 5.5 billion.
The purchase could help allies free up more of their own defense systems for Ukraine. The agency said that other user nations are expected to benefit from the conditions of the contract, without elaborating.
Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians, cities and towns show how important modern air defenses are, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement. Scaling up ammunition production is key for Ukraine's security and for ours.
As an organization, NATO provides only non-lethal support to Ukraine, but its members send weapons and ammunition individually or in groups.
Russia's latest round of attacks began Friday with its largest single assault on Ukraine of the conflict, which has bogged down into a grinding winter war of attrition along the 1,000-kilometre (620-mile) front line. More than 40 civilians have been killed since the weekend.
Ukraine's two largest cities came under attack early Tuesday from Russian missiles that killed five people and injured as many as 130, officials said, as the war approaches its two-year mark.

Also Read

Turkey agrees to send Sweden's Nato accession protocol to Parl: Stoltenberg

Nato summit boosted by deal to advance Sweden's bid to join alliance

Nato should be prepared for bad news from Ukraine: Jens Stoltenberg

Ukraine Prez Zelenskyy seeks more support to fight Russia at Nato meeting

Erdogan signals Turkey isn't ready to ratify Sweden Nato membership

Taiwan reports China sent 4 suspected spy balloons over the island

More than 70 killed in 'terrorist attacks' near grave of slain Iran general

EU targets world's biggest diamond miner Alrosa as part of Russia sanctions

Bangladesh's forex stands at $17.20 bn, short of IMF's relaxed target

Perihelion Day 2024: All you need to know about the astronomical event

Topics : NATO alliance Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon