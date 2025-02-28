Friday, February 28, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russian, US diplomats meet in Istanbul for second round of talks

Russian, US diplomats meet in Istanbul for second round of talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks followed an understanding reached during President Donald Trump's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin

US Russia flag

Putin said that part of Western elites are still determined to maintain global instability

AP Istanbul
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian and US diplomats met in Istanbul on Thursday to discuss normalising the operation of their respective embassies after years expelling each others' diplomats.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks followed an understanding reached during President Donald Trump's call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and contact between senior Russian and US diplomats and other officials in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking during Thursday's meeting of the Federal Security Service, Putin hailed the Trump administration's "pragmatism and realistic view compared with what he described as the stereotypes and messianic ideological cliches of its predecessors.

The first contacts with the new US administration encourage certain hopes, Putin said. There is a mutual readiness to work to restore relations and gradually solve a colossal amount of systemic strategic problems in the global architecture.

 

Putin said that part of Western elites are still determined to maintain global instability and could try to disrupt or compromise the dialogue that has begun," adding that Russian diplomats and security agencies should focus their efforts on thwarting such attempts.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Confident Putin will keep his word to end war in Ukraine, says Trump

Donald Trump, Volodymr Zelenskyy

Russia must make concessions, but Ukraine 'can forget' joining Nato: Trump

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

Russia welcomes possibilities of cooperation with US on rare earth metals

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia open to Europe's involvement in peace talks on Ukraine: Putin

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Western leaders visit Kyiv, pledge support on Ukraine war's 3rd anniversary

Return to civilised communicatio  In Riyadh, Moscow and Washington agreed to start working toward ending the war in Ukraine and improving their diplomatic and economic ties. That includes restoring staffing at embassies, which in recent years were hit hard by mutual expulsions of large numbers of diplomats, closures of offices, and other restrictions.

A US Embassy official in Ankara confirmed that the Istanbul talks focused on the issues affecting the operation of respective diplomatic missions.

Later Thursday, a spokesman for the US State Department said: The United States raised concerns regarding access to banking and contracted services as well as the need to ensure stable and sustainable staffing levels at the US Embassy in Moscow. Through constructive discussions, both sides identified concrete initial steps to stabilize bilateral mission operations in these areas.

Moscow had no immediate comments after the negotiations, which Russian news agencies said lasted for over six hours.

Valentina Matvienko, speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house, said during a visit to Turkey on Thursday that US-Russia talks should help restore the full-fledged work of our diplomatic missions.

I'm sure that the agreements will be reached and we will return to civilized communication, which was disrupted by the previous administration, she said in Ankara, according to Russian news agencies.

Restoring relations and dialogue  Ties between Moscow and Washington plummeted to their lowest levels since the Cold War after Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and invaded Ukraine in 2022.

No Ukrainian officials were present at last week's talks. The Kremlin insisted that the meeting was about restoring relations and dialogue with the United States, something it said would pave the way for eventual peace talks.

Speaking during a visit to Qatar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the talks in Istanbul would seek to resolve "systemic problems that have accumulated as a result of the unlawful activities of the previous (US) administration to create artificial obstacles for the work of the Russian embassy to which we, naturally, reciprocated and also created uncomfortable conditions for the work of the American embassy in Moscow.

Lavrov added that based on the outcome of the meeting, it will be clear how quickly and effectively we can move forward.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jeffrey Epstein

US Attorney General releases first phase of Jeffrey Epstein files

Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

UK ready to put 'boots on ground' for Ukraine: Starmer while meeting Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

That's enough: Trump shoots down question on Canada during press conference

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Will have immediate, extremely strong response: Canada on US' tariffs

North Korea, North Korea flag

N Korea performs cruise missile tests as it vows to respond to US threats

Topics : US Russia Russia Istanbul

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon