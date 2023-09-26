close
Sensex (%)
Nifty (0.05%)
19684.10 + 9.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.65%)
5795.45 + 37.50
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40495.90 + 90.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44682.25 -83.85
Heatmap

S Korea's Yoon seeks a strong military amid deepening N Korean-Russian tie

I strongly urge you to train hard every day with the discipline demanded in real combat situations, Yoon said

South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol attends a ceremony at the National Assembly Library in Seoul on March 10, 2022. (Song Kyung-seok/Pool Photo via AP)

Yoon called North Korea's advancing nuclear programme an existential threat to our people," but said South Korea's military will immediately retaliate against any North Korean provocation

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korea's president on Tuesday urged his troops to build an unwavering military spirt and train harder, as he used an Armed Forces Day speech to vow immediate retaliation against any potential provocation by North Korea.
President Yoon Suk Yeol's speech came amid growing concern that North Korea is pushing to acquire Russian support to boost its nuclear arsenal in return for refilling Russia's conventional arms stores exhausted by its war with Ukraine.
Above all, the cornerstone of our robust national defense lies in your unwavering military spirit, strong commitment, and a clear definition of who your enemies are, Yoon said to troops during the Armed Forces Day ceremony, after reviewing soldiers and weapons systems at a military airport near Seoul.
I strongly urge you to train hard every day with the discipline demanded in real combat situations, Yoon said.
Yoon called North Korea's advancing nuclear programme an existential threat to our people," but said South Korea's military will immediately retaliate against any North Korean provocation.
He reiterated that if North Korea uses nuclear weapons, its government will be brought to an end by an overwhelming response by the South Korean and US forces.

Also Read

US sends another submarine to S Korea, in a show of force against N Korea

Guest nations at G-7 worries over China's threats to Taiwan, Russia's war

S Korea expresses concern, regret over Kim-Putin military cooperation talks

N Korea says it simulated nuclear attacks on major command centers S Korea

North Korea holds rallies against US "imperialism," warns of nuclear war

Deeply embarrassing: Trudeau on honouring Nazi veteran in Canadian Parl

EAM Jaishankar to address 78th United Nations General Assembly today

Indian constitution protects its linguistic minorities: Activists at UNHRC

High rice prices, fueled by export ban, bring risk of social unrest: UN

Khalistan supporters hold protest outside Indian Consulate in Vancouver

Worries about North Korean-Russia military ties flared earlier this month after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un travelled to Russia's far eastern region, held a summit with President Vladimir Putin and visited key military sites there.
North Korea reportedly wants to receive Russian technologies to complete the development of spy satellites, nuclear-propelled submarines and powerful long-range missiles. If complete, such weapons systems would pose a major security threat to South Korea and the US, experts say.
During his Tuesday's speech, Yoon didn't mention North Korean-Russian ties. But while addressing the UN General Assembly last week, Yoon said South Korea will not sit idly by if North Korea and Russia agree to such weapons transfers deals in violation of UN Security Council resolutions that bans all weapons trade involving North Korea.
US officials have also warned that North Korea and Russia would face consequences if they go ahead with such banned deals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : South Korea North Korea Russia Military spending

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon