Friday, December 26, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Yemen separatists accuse Saudi Arabia of airstrikes against their forces

Yemen separatists accuse Saudi Arabia of airstrikes against their forces

The Council's satellite channel AIC aired what appeared to be mobile phone footage it described as showing the strikes. In one video, a man speaking could be heard blaming the strike on Saudi aircraft

Israel, Yemen, airstrike

The Southern Transitional Council said the strikes happened in Yemen's Hadramout governorate. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries from the strikes | Representative Image: Reuters

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Separatists in southern Yemen accused Saudi Arabia on Friday of targeting their forces with airstrikes, something not immediately acknowledged by the kingdom after it warned the force to withdraw from governorates it recently took over.

The Southern Transitional Council said the strikes happened in Yemen's Hadramout governorate. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries from the strikes.

The Council's satellite channel AIC aired what appeared to be mobile phone footage it described as showing the strikes. In one video, a man speaking could be heard blaming the strike on Saudi aircraft.

Officials in Saudi Arabia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

 

On Thursday, the kingdom called on Emirati-backed separatists in southern Yemen to withdraw from the two new governorates they now control, a move that has threatened to spark a confrontation within a fragile coalition that has been battling the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the country's north for a decade.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Former Malaysia PM Najib Razak

Ex-Malaysian PM Najib Razak convicted in trial over 1MDB corruption scandal

Battery

US revives graphite mining amid battery boom, China trade tensions

Afghans, Afghan women

More than 2 million Afghan refugees still living in Pakistan: UNHCR

Donald Trump, Trump

'Merry Christmas to dead terrorists': Trump on ISIS strike, warns more to come

Hospital beds

Indian-origin man dies after 8 hour wait for treatment at Canada hospital

Topics : Yemen Separatists Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayShyam Dhani Industries IPO AllotmentNBCC Share PriceUS Airstrike on ISIS Stations in NigeriaIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon