Saudi Arabia intercepts 7 missiles; debris falls near energy facilities

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it intercepted and destroyed seven ballistic missiles launched towards its Eastern Region, with debris falling near energy facilities, according to the defence ministry.

The ministry said assessments were underway to determine any damage but did not specify who launched the missiles.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks involving hundreds of missiles and drones since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, most of which have been intercepted, authorities say.

Tehran has carried out strikes on Israel and Gulf Arab states that host US military installations.