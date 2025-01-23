Business Standard

Thursday, January 23, 2025 | 08:56 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Saudi leader offers $600 bn investment pledge in call with Donald Trump

Saudi leader offers $600 bn investment pledge in call with Donald Trump

The crown prince, known as MBS, spoke to the American president in a congratulatory phone call on Wednesday

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump and the crown prince spoke at a time of rapid shifts in the Middle East. Iran, Saudi Arabia’s rival in the region. | Photo: PTI

Bloomberg United States
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sherif Tarek
 
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told President Donald Trump that his country is willing to expand its investments and trade with the US in the coming four years by $600 billion, or even more if opportunities arose, according to the state-run news agency SPA.
 
The crown prince, known as MBS, spoke to the American president in a congratulatory phone call on Wednesday, SPA said.
 
During the call, Bin Salman said the kingdom was eager to seize partnership and investment opportunities created by the new administration’s anticipated reforms, which could achieve “unprecedented economic prosperity.” The SPA report did not provide further details on the call or say what reforms he was talking about.       
 
 
Both men, who have had warm ties since Trump’s first tenure, also discussed cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the US in efforts to bring peace and stability in the Middle East, and to fight terrorism.

Also Read

TikTok

Saudi prince's firm would be keen on TikTok if Musk or others buy it: CEO

India Oman

India, Oman looking at finalising comprehensive trade, investment deal soon

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Welspun Corp up 6% on inking MOU with Saudi Aramco; Check all details here

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Committed to ensuring spiritually-fulfilling Hajj for Indian pilgrims: Min

India-Saudi Arabia flag

Saudi Arabia tightens work visa rules for Indians: Here's what changes

 
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
Trump and the crown prince spoke at a time of rapid shifts in the Middle East. Iran, Saudi Arabia’s rival in the region, has been weakened with defeats by its proxy militias Hamas and Hezbollah at the hands of the Israelis. President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, a crucial ally, has been overthrown and forced into exile. And early this week, a ceasefire went into effect in Gaza, halting, at least for now, the war between Israel and Hamas. 
 
The crown prince’s move could help secure a return visit by Trump to his country. The US leader’s first overseas trip as president in 2017 was to Saudi Arabia, which Trump earlier this week said came after the kingdom agreed a substantial investment in buying US goods, including weaponry.
 
Trump told reporters he’d be happy to visit Saudi Arabia again if it wanted to buy another $450 billion or $500 billion worth of US goods. The $600 billion offer would easily clear that threshold.

More From This Section

Houthis

Donald Trump will again designate Houthis as terrorists, reversing Biden

Trump

Musk questions proposed $100 bn investment on AI venture, Altman fires back

infiltration, cross-border infiltration

Mexico border states prepare shelters as Trump begins mass deportation

China Taiwan

Taiwan MND detects 35 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around its territory

Amazon

Amazon to close 7 warehouses in Quebec, end 1,700 jobs in next 2 months

Topics : Saudi Arabia Donald Trump Mohammed bin Salman United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon