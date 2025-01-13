Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Saudi Arabia tightens work visa rules for Indians: Here's what changes

Saudi Arabia tightens work visa rules for Indians: Here's what changes

The pre-verification requirement was first proposed six months ago as part of Saudi Arabia's labour sector reforms

India-Saudi Arabia flag

Image: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Are you an Indian worker planning to apply for a Saudi work visa? From tomorrow, January 14, Indian workers applying for a work visa to Saudi Arabia will need to complete a pre-verification of their professional and academic qualifications.
Indians form the second-largest expatriate community in Saudi Arabia, after Bangladesh, with over 2.4 million residents, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.  
 
The pre-verification requirement was first proposed six months ago as part of Saudi Arabia’s labour sector reforms, in line with its Vision 2030 plan. The kingdom’s broader reforms aim to introduce what officials have described as “more flexible employment contracts” for expatriates. 
 
 
Stricter certification processes for specific professions are also part of the updated framework.  
 
As per a circular issued by the Saudi mission in India “professional verification procedures for issuing work visas will be implemented from January 14.”

Also Read

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia tighten visa health rules: Key changes for Indian visitors

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Rijiju embarks on 5-day Saudi visit, to sign agreement for Hajj pilgrimage

Crime

Germany says Saudi warned about Magdeburg Christmas market attack suspect

Germany police

Who is the Saudi-born suspect behind Germany Christmas market attack?

Gulf

Law firms across globe rush to cash in on $150 bn West Asia deal boom

 
Therefore, professional verification will become one of the mandatory requirements for issuing work visas, it added.
Rule updates for residency and visas  
 
Meanwhile, the country has also announced a rule upgrade for expats renewing their Iqama, or residency permits, and extending exit and re-entry visas. In a post on X, Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Passports announced that dependents of expats as well as domestic workers located outside the kingdom can now renew their Iqama.
 
Expats outside Saudi can also extend the period of single or multiple exit and re-entry visas.
 
Here's how Indians can apply for Saudi Arabi work visa:
 
1. Secure a Job Offer: Obtain employment from a Saudi-based company willing to act as your sponsor.
 
2. Receive an Invitation Letter: Your employer will provide an official invitation letter, certified by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the Saudi Chamber of Commerce.
 
3. Prepare Necessary Documents: Gather the following:
A passport valid for at least six months with two blank pages.
Completed visa application form.
Two recent passport-sized photographs with a white background.
Signed employment contract.
Attested educational and professional certificates.
Medical certificate confirming fitness for work.
Police clearance certificate.
 
4. Submit Visa Application: Present your application and documents to the nearest Saudi embassy or consulate.
 
5. Pay Visa Fees: The fees vary depending on the visa type:
Single-entry work visa: SAR 2,000 (approximately Rs 43,800).
Multiple-entry work visa: SAR 3,000 (approximately Rs 65,700).
One-year work visa: SAR 5,000 (approximately Rs 1,09,500).
Two-year work visa: SAR 7,000 (approximately Rs 1,53,300).
 
6. Obtain Health Insurance: Employers typically cover the cost of health insurance, which is mandatory for foreign workers.
 
7. Await Processing: Visa processing usually takes 1 to 3 weeks.
 
8. Travel to Saudi Arabia: Upon visa approval, you can enter Saudi Arabia and commence employment.
 
9. Apply for Residence Permit (Iqama): Within 90 days of arrival, your employer will assist in obtaining an Iqama, allowing you to reside and work in Saudi Arabia legally.

More From This Section

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Budget 2025: What real estate sector seeks for homebuyers under Modi 3.0

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Resolve insurance disputes efficiently with Bima Bharosa & ombudsman

EPFO

Link Aadhaar and activate UAN by January 15 to secure your EPFO benefits

mutual funds

Mutual fund investors in India can now name up to 10 nominees

Indian Passport

India passport ranking slips: Why is visa on arrival considered visa-free?

Topics : Saudi Arabia work visas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon