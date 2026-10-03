Several injured as car crashes into crowd at an event in Australia

By Matthew Brockett

Several people were injured after a car crashed into a crowd in Newcastle, Australia, police said on Saturday.

Emergency services were at the scene and several people received treatment, New South Wales Police said in a statement. The driver of the vehicle was arrested. As many as 10 ambulances and three helicopters were on-site, ABC News reported.

Police said the crowd had gathered to farewell the Newcastle Knights team, which is set to face the Sydney Roosters in the National Rugby League Grand Final on Sunday.

Statement on the Newcastle crash Emergency services are on the ground in Newcastle after a serious traffic incident involving pedestrians. It’s heartbreaking to see fans who were sending off their grand final team involved in such a terrible incident. — Chris Minns (@ChrisMinnsMP) October 3, 2026

“It’s heartbreaking to see fans who were sending off their grand final team involved in such a terrible incident,” New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said in a statement on X.