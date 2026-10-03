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Home / World News / Several injured as car crashes into crowd at an event in Australia

Several injured as car crashes into crowd at an event in Australia

The crowd had gathered to bid farewell to the Newcastle Knights ahead of their NRL Grand Final against the Sydney Roosters; the driver is now arrested, and emergency services have been deployed

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Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2026 | 8:54 AM IST

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By Matthew Brockett
 
Several people were injured after a car crashed into a crowd in Newcastle, Australia, police said on Saturday. 
Emergency services were at the scene and several people received treatment, New South Wales Police said in a statement. The driver of the vehicle was arrested. As many as 10 ambulances and three helicopters were on-site, ABC News reported. 
 
Police said the crowd had gathered to farewell the Newcastle Knights team, which is set to face the Sydney Roosters in the National Rugby League Grand Final on Sunday.  
“It’s heartbreaking to see fans who were sending off their grand final team involved in such a terrible incident,” New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said in a statement on X. 
 

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First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 8:52 AM IST