Sheikh Hasina has no immediate plans to leave India, says ex-PM's son

Bangladesh crisis: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday and arrived at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad

Sheikh Hasina

Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has no immediate plans to leave India, said her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy. 

Joy said that there are no decisions in place for Sheikh Hasina to travel to another country at this time.
 
A news report by The Economic Times quoted Joy as saying that the former PM feels distressed because her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, sacrificed his life for the country, which has since made significant progress, yet she was forced to leave the nation.

Joy cautioned that if the security forces fail to maintain law and order, Bangladesh could end up in a situation similar to Pakistan.
 
Joy recalled that his mother initially wanted to stay in Bangladesh but was eventually persuaded by family members to leave. Over the past 15 years, the former Prime Minister has diligently worked to shield Bangladesh from terrorism, he said.
 
He expressed concerns about the possibility of holding free and fair elections in Bangladesh in the future.
 

The report quoted him as saying, “What is happening now is that the radicals are not only vandalising, they are also attacking Awami League leaders, former ministers and minorities.”

Earlier this week, Joy had said that his mother will not return to politics as she is disappointed with the recent rebellion against her. “She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power, it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today, it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia,” he said.

India recalls non-essential staff from Dhaka

Meanwhile, India brought back its non-essential staff and their families from its embassy and consulates in Bangladesh due to political unrest, according to a report by Reuters.

Despite this measure, Indian diplomats are still stationed in Bangladesh, and the diplomatic missions remain operational.
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka, as well as the assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet, continues to function fully. They have assured that their services are ongoing and have provided helpline numbers for Indian nationals residing in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Dhaka Sheikh Hasina Muhammad Yunus

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

