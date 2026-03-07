Shipper MSC to impose emergency fuel surcharge on cargo from March 16

Shipping company MSC said on Saturday it would implement an emergency fuel surcharge to all cargo from the Mediterranean (including West Mediterranean, Adriatic, East Mediterranean, Greece and Turkey) and Black Sea to the Indian sub-continent, Red Sea and East Africa, effective March 16.

It said the surcharge would be $30 per twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) from the Mediterranean and Black Sea to the Red Sea for dry containers, and $50 per TEU for refrigerated containers.

Dry containers from the Mediterranean and Black Sea to East Africa will be charged $60 per TEU, while refrigerated containers will be charged $90 per TEU, the world's largest carrier of ocean container cargo said.

MSC will also impose a surcharge of $40 per TEU from the Mediterranean and Black Sea to the Indian sub-continent for dry containers, and $60 per TEU for refrigerated containers.