Shooting at US city park leaves two dead, nine injured in Arkansas

Shooting at US city park leaves two dead, nine injured in Arkansas

It happened at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, about 43 kilometres north of Little Rock. Conway Police said in a Facebook post Sunday night that the nine people injured were in stable condition

A police officer stands guard outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A spokesperson for the police department declined to release additional details. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

AP Conway
Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Two people were killed and nine injured in a shooting at a city park in Arkansas Sunday night, authorities said.

It happened at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, about 43 kilometres north of Little Rock. Conway Police said in a Facebook post Sunday night that the nine people injured were in stable condition at area hospitals.

A spokesperson for the police department declined to release additional details Monday morning, including whether investigators have a suspect or what led to the shooting. The 10-acre park has a large playground, basketball goals and a splashpad.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

