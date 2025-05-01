Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo resigns to run in June 3 polls

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo resigns to run in June 3 polls

Duck-soo's supporters say his long experience in government, especially with the economy, makes him the right person to handle tough issues like US President Donald Trump's tariff policies

Han Duck-soo, South Korean PM

Duck-soo announced his decision during a press conference on Thursday. (Image: Bloomberg)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Han Duck-soo, the Acting President of South Korea, has resigned from his post. He indicated that he will run for the June 3 presidential election of the country. Duck-soo announced his decision during a press conference on Thursday. 
 
“I have two paths ahead of me. One is completing the heavy responsibility that I handle now. The other is putting down that responsibility and taking a heavier responsibility,” Duck-soo said while announcing his resignation, as quoted by the Associated Press.
 
Han further added, “I’ve finally determined to put down my post to do what I can and what I have to help overcome the crises facing us.”
 
 
Han was appointed prime minister—South Korea’s second-highest office—by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose ousting from power led to the upcoming by-election.
 
With the conservative People Power Party still reeling from internal turmoil sparked by Yoon’s imposition of martial law on December 3, Han has emerged as a leading conservative contender. South Korean media reported he will officially launch his presidential campaign Friday.

Also Read

North Korea, Russia, North korea flag, Russia flag

4,700 North Korean soldiers killed or wounded fighting for Russia: S Korea

J-Hope, a member of BTS

BTS member J-Hope teases reunion in 2025, says 'it's going to be massive'

South Korea flag

Are Chinese firms using 'Made in Korea' labels to bypass Trump tariffs?

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in indicted in bribery case

Japanese rice and chopsticks

Why rice-loving Japan is forced to import it from South Korea after 25 yrs

 
According to the Associated Press, the conservative People Power Party is still struggling after Yoon declared martial law on December 3. Experts say Han is likely to team up with the party to lead a joint conservative campaign against the liberal front-runner, Lee Jae-myung. 
Who is Han Duck-soo?
 
Han Duck-soo, 75, is a longtime government official with around 40 years of public service and a PhD in economics from Harvard. He has worked under both conservative and liberal presidents, holding key positions like trade minister, finance minister, and ambassador to the U.S. He has also served as South Korea’s prime minister twice — once under liberal President Roh Moo-hyun (2007–2008) and later under President Yoon. 
What critics say about Han Duck-soo’s election bid 
According to the Associated Press, Duck-soo’s supporters say his long experience in government, especially with the economy, makes him the right person to handle tough issues like US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and other economic challenges. 
But his critics argue that Han has never held an elected position, does not have strong political backing, is too old to be president, and is not seen as a strong enough leader to deal with difficult issues. 
Lee, who won the nomination from the main liberal Democratic Party on Sunday, is currently seen as the favourite to win the election. 
With Han stepping down, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok will serve as acting president until voters choose a new leader on June 3.
   

More From This Section

North Korea, Russia, North korea flag, Russia flag

North Korea, Russia begin building first road link to boost growing ties

IMF, International Monetary Fund

Tariffs, oil prices, other uncertainties weighing on Mideast economies: IMF

Donald Trump, Trump

From Tokyo to LA, workers observe May Day, many voice concerns about Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Kids may get 2 dolls in US, but China will suffer from trade war: Trump

Israel

Huge wildfires hit the city of Jerusalem, largest ever in history of Israel

Topics : World News South Korea South Korea economy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayUS Visa Delay NewsGold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon