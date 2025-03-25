Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 11:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK sanctions 4, including Sri Lanka military commanders, for rights abuses

UK sanctions 4, including Sri Lanka military commanders, for rights abuses

The UK has sanctioned four individuals for serious human rights abuses during Sri Lanka's civil war, including extrajudicial killings, torture, and sexual violence

General Shavendra Silva, former Head of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces

UK government's sanctions on General Silva follow a similar action against him by the US State Department in 2020 | Image: X/@NewsWireLK

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The UK has sanctioned four individuals, including military commanders, who had led the Sri Lankan government's successful campaign against the LTTE in 2009, for human rights abuses and violations.

A UK foreign office statement on Monday said General Shavendra Silva, former Head of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, Wasantha Karannagoda, former Navy Commander, and Jagath Jayasuriya, former Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, and Vinyagamurthy Muralidaran, the deputy leader of the LTTE who later turned a rebel of the group and became a deputy minister in the national parliament, were sanctioned and subjected to UK travel bans and asset freezes.

 

The UK government has imposed sanctions on 4 individuals responsible for serious human rights abuses and violations during the Sri Lanka civil war, including extrajudicial killings, torture and/or perpetration of sexual violence," the statement said.

The UK government's sanctions on General Silva follow a similar action against him by the US State Department in 2020.

In 2023, Canada sanctioned the two former presidents, Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The two Rajapaksa brothers led the military campaign which crushed the LTTE, ending their three decades of armed struggle to create a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east regions.

General Silva and Karannagoda were key commanders in the less than three-year intense military campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Greenland PM, Greenland, Mte Bourup Egede

Greenlanders unite to resist US as Trump seeks control of Arctic island

US President Donald Trump

'Nazis treated better than Venezuelans deported by Trump admin': US judge

Donald Trump

Trump's portrait to be removed from Colorado Capitol after distorted claim

Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Opposition leader Ekrem Imamoglu

Turkey political unrest: Why anti-Erdogan protests are escalating

Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealth CEO murder convict

Luigi Mangione wants laptop in jail as he awaits trial in CEO's murder

Topics : sri lanka Britain LTTE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon