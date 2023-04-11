close

SL seeks relaxation of travel advisories to facilitate tourist arrivals

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lanka witnessed an increase from tourism earnings with around $530 million being received in the first three months of 2023

IANS Colombo
Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has urged other countries to review their travel advisories to reflect the stability in the island nation, which would further encourage tourist influx.

Sabry, who convened a briefing on current developments in Sri Lanka for the Colombo-based diplomatic corps, thanked the international community for the support extended to the crisis-hit nation towards its economic recovery and briefed the diplomats on progress made in this regard, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Minister highlighted initiatives taken by the government for reconciliation including the convening of the all-party conference by the President in December 2022 and January 2023 and his appointment of the cabinet sub-committee on reconciliation.

The President's Chief of Staff Sagala Ratnayaka talked about developments in the government's structural reform regarding the programs of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

He highlighted the government's measures taken to ensure the country's debt sustainability, fiscal oversight, social protection for the vulnerable segments, good governance, and fight against corruption.

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lanka witnessed an increase from tourism earnings with around $530 million being received in the first three months of 2023, according to the latest data from the country's central bank.

Sri Lanka earned $198.1 million in March, bringing tourism earnings in the first quarter to $529.8 million, the data showed.

In the first three months of 2022, Sri Lanka earned $482.3 million from tourism.

A tourism official said earlier this month that Sri Lanka's tourism industry is aiming to attract 2 million visitors in 2023, compared to the previous target of 1.5 million.

Tourism, one of Sri Lanka's leading foreign exchange earners, suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as economic and political crises in the country.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Topics : sri lanka | tourism

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

