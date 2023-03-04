JUST IN
Industry bodies ask Stalin to put out Hindi message among migrant workforce
Startup founders find it difficult to raise funds, investors step back
Jharkhand Assembly adjourned twice on ruckus over new employment policy
Kerala Health dept orders closure of water park due to Leptospiroris scare
Indian Army organises Agniveer recruitment drive for youth in Kashmir
SC issues notice on TN govt's plea against Madras HC order on Gutka ban
We'll strengthen security cooperation: Australian PM ahead of India visit
Social workers experienced depression during Covid pandemic: Study
Investors' summit deals will create over 6 lakh jobs: Andhra Pradesh CM
MoS Lekhi pitches for 'reforming multilateralism' in Raisina Dialogue
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Industry bodies ask Stalin to put out Hindi message among migrant workforce
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

EAM S Jaishankar, Ali Sabry discuss Sri Lanka's economic recovery

New Delhi also provided guarantees to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the country secure a USD 2.9 billion bailout package

Topics
S Jaishankar | Economic recovery | sri lanka

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

S Jaishankar
S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held wide-ranging talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart M U M Ali Sabry focusing on facilitating Sri Lanka's economic recovery as well boosting bilateral trade.

India extended financial assistance worth around USD 4 billion to Sri Lanka, including lines of credit for purchases of food and fuel, last year when it was reeling under a severe economic crisis.

New Delhi also provided guarantees to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the country secure a USD 2.9 billion bailout package.

"Nice to catch up FM @alisabrypc of Sri Lanka. Thank him for his #RaisinaDialogue2023 participation," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

"We took stock of our cooperation that is focused on facilitating Sri Lanka's economic recovery. Discussions covered investment, trade and development partnership," he said.

Sabry described the meeting as "constructive".

"I met with @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India at Hyderabad House during my official visit to New Delhi. We had a constructive bilateral meeting and reviewed the current status of Indo-Lanka relations," he said.

Sabry was in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

The external affairs minister also held separate bilateral talks with his Canadian counterpart Mlanie Joly, Slovak foreign minister Rastislav Kacer and Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan.

"Wide-ranging conversation with FM @melaniejoly of Canada. Discussed the G20 agenda and global developments. Bilateral issues included trade, connectivity and people to people ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

While Joly was in India to attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, the Slovak and Armenian foreign ministers came for the Raisina Dialogue.

On his meeting with Kacer, Jaishankar said the two sides noted steady progress in political and economic ties and that the discussions also figured the Ukraine conflict and other global developments.

"Also pleased to sign Cultural Exchange Programme agreement with Slovak Republic," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Jaishankar said: "Glad to welcome FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia.Reviewed our bilateral and multilateral partnership. Discussed broad-basing the agenda of cooperation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on S Jaishankar

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 19:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU