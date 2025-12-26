Friday, December 26, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Snow storm disrupts hundreds of flights at New York City airports

Snow storm disrupts hundreds of flights at New York City airports

At least 400 international and domestic flights have been canceled and many delayed, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service

A pedestrian during a snowstorm in Chicago on Nov. 29

Heavy snow is expected to start falling in New York City and across Long Island from Friday afternoon through Saturday | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Naureen S Malik and Brian K Sullivan
 
Hundreds of flights have been canceled at New York’s major airports as a winter storm descends on the city and neighboring regions. 
At least 400 international and domestic flights have been canceled and many delayed, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service. New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports, as well as nearby Newark, were among the hardest hit.
 
Heavy snow is expected to start falling in New York City and across Long Island from Friday afternoon through Saturday, with as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) piling up before the storm winds down, Richard Bann, a forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center, said late on Thursday.
 
 
New York City issued a travel advisory for the duration of the storm as cold temperatures limit snowmelt, increasing the risk of slippery and hazardous road conditions. The city’s five boroughs, Westchester, southern Connecticut and northeastern New Jersey may see snow accumulations between 4 inches and 8 inches as the storm moves through the area from Friday at about 4 pm through the following day at 1 pm, according to the National Weather Service.  
“The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute,” the weather service said in the notice issued on Thursday.

Also Read

Flights, fog, Indigo

IndiGo issues advisory for flight disruptions in Bengaluru due to dense fog

LA County Public Works staff remove a fallen tree, as heavy rains fall due to an atmospheric river, in Altadena, California | REUTERS

Winter storm hits southern California bringing flash floods, mudslides

Flights, fog, Indigo

Fog disrupts operations at Delhi airport; 10 flights cancelled, 270 delayed

flight

97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed at Delhi airport due to fog

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo issues advisory as fog likely to disrupt flights in north India

 
The winter watch extends into Philadelphia with the storm expected to move offshore into the mid-Atlantic by Saturday morning, the service said. Wintry precipitation will give way to freezing rain as the storm moves south. 
 
A potentially stronger cold front will move across the Northeast, including the Washington area, toward the end of the weekend, which could lead to blustery conditions during the last few days of the year. Parts of western Pennsylvania may be hit by an ice storm, which could cause power outages and make travel hazardous, the National Weather Service said.
 

More From This Section

Myanmar flag

Myanmar to hold 1st election in 5 years as criticism of military rule grows

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Turkiye nabs over 100 IS suspects planning attacks on Christmas, New Year

Turkish search and rescue teams arrive to a crash site of a jet carrying Libya's army chief of staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad near Kesikkavak village, Turkey | Reuters

Turkiye examines black boxes for crash that killed Libya's military chief

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Japan's Cabinet approves record defence budget that aims to deter China

Donald Trump, Trump

US struck IS targets in Nigeria after group targeted Christians: Trump

Topics : New York New York City flights cancelled Snowstorm storm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAjit Mishra Religare Broking Stocks RecommendationsKunal Kamble, Bonanza - Stocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI todayShyam Dhani Industries IPOAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitUS Airstrikes on ISIS Targets in NigeriaPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon