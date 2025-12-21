Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 06:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
IndiGo issues advisory as fog likely to disrupt flights in north India

The airline reiterated its commitment to keeping passengers informed and ensuring smooth travel. (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to early-morning fog expected across Delhi and several parts of northern India on Sunday.

The airline said reduced visibility in the early hours could affect flight operations, leading to delays or schedule changes.

In a statement issued, IndiGo said its operations teams will remain fully prepared through the night, closely monitoring weather conditions on a minute-by-minute basis to minimise inconvenience to passengers. Acknowledging the difficulties caused by seasonal weather disruptions, the airline expressed appreciation for passengers' patience.

"Early-morning fog is expected to affect visibility across Delhi and parts of northern India. During these hours, visibility can suddenly reduce, impacting flight operations.", the advisory said, adding that safety remains the airline's top priority.

 

The airline reiterated its commitment to keeping passengers informed and ensuring smooth travel despite challenging weather conditions. "We will remain vigilant and will do everything we can to keep your journey moving smoothly. Thank you for your patience and understanding.", the statement said.

Dense fog is common in northern India during winter, particularly in the early morning. The phenomenon disrupts air, rail, and road transport.

Earlier, due to low visibility from dense fog, 66 arrival and departure flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday.

Also, on Saturday, Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory stating that low-visibility procedures are underway. Delhi Airport also noted that all flight operations are functioning normally in the city.

In its 7:00 am statement, the airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates."Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," said the statement.

Meanwhile, four flights were cancelled at Srinagar Airport. Among them, three flights to and from Amritsar and Delhi were cancelled due to adverse weather in those cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 6:28 AM IST

