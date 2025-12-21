Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / 97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed at Delhi airport due to fog

97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed at Delhi airport due to fog

An official said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at the airport

flight

In a post on X at noon, Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations are running smoothly.

Agencies New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 97 flights were cancelled and over 200 delayed due to low visibility conditions amid fog at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

An official said 48 arrivals and 49 departures were cancelled at the airport.

According to latest information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 200 flights were delayed and the average delay time was around 23 minutes for departures at the airport.

In a post on X at noon, Delhi airport operator DIAL said operations are running smoothly.

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport that generally handles around 1,300 flights daily.

 

Flight operations have been disrupted for the past many days at Delhi and other airports due to dense fog.  IndiGo had issued a travel advisory on Saturday, warning passengers of possible flight disruptions due to early-morning fog expected across Delhi and several parts of northern India on Sunday.

The airline said reduced visibility in the early hours could affect flight operations, leading to delays or schedule changes.
 
In a statement issued, IndiGo said its operations teams will remain fully prepared through the night, closely monitoring weather conditions on a minute-by-minute basis to minimise inconvenience to passengers. Acknowledging the difficulties caused by seasonal weather disruptions, the airline expressed appreciation for passengers' patience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi airport IndiGo Airlines flights cancelled

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

