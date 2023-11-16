SoftBank likely to sell stake worth $150 mln in India's Delhivery

SoftBank is likely to sell a stake worth $150 million in Indian logistics firm Delhivery, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday, citing sources.



The Japanese conglomerate may sell the shares, which equates to a roughly 4 per cent stake in Delhivery, via a block deal, Moneycontrol said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter. It did not give any indicative price range.



SoftBank and Delhivery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



SoftBank, through its subsidiary Svf Doorbell (Cayman), held a 14.5 per cent stake in the logistics firm as of Sep 30, exchange data showed, after it offloaded 3.8 per cent of its stake in March.



Kotak Mahindra Capital is the advisor on the block deal, according to Moneycontrol's post.



Delhivery's shares closed 0.6 per cent higher at 413.85 rupees on Thursday.