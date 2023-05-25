close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Solar power investment set to surpass oil production spending this year

The growth in clean energy spending is driven by technologies including solar panels and electric vehicles that are key to cutting dependence on the use of oil, coal and natural gas

Bloomberg
solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By William Mathis

Investors will pour more money into solar power than in oil production this year for the first time, signaling the scale and speed of the transition to low-carbon sources of energy.
 
That’s according to the latest report from the International Energy Agency, which sees investments in clean energy technologies soaring past those made in fossil fuels. However, the mix of investment is still far from one that would put the world on course to meet its commitments to limit the increase of global temperatures. 
A record of more than $1.7 trillion will be invested in a variety of clean energy technologies this year compared to about $1 trillion going into fossil fuel supplies and power production, the IEA found. Clean energy spending is set to grow 24% this year, a more rapid pace than the 15% growth in investment for fossil fuels.

“Clean technologies are pulling away from fossil fuels,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director.
The growth in clean energy spending is driven by technologies including solar panels and electric vehicles that are key to cutting dependence on the use of oil, coal and natural gas that are major causes of carbon emissions and lead to climate change. Still, that level of annual investment will need to roughly double by 2030 to put the world on track to have a chance to limit global warming to 1.5C, according to the report.  

Also Read

NTPC to start feasibility study for 130-MW floating solar plant in Tripura

RIL, 10 other firms bag 39,600 MW solar capacity order under PLI scheme

REC to provide aid to MP discoms, MPPMCL, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar project

Solar eclipse on April 20 will bring darkness, 'ring of fire' effect

First hybrid solar eclipse in a decade begins; it won't be visible in India

European Commission's climate policy chief on two-day mission to India

Ship grounded in Egypt's Suez Canal, refloat attempts on: Leth Agencies

S Korea, US troops to hold massive live-fire drills near N Korea border

Pakistan slashes provisional GDP growth to 0.29% from 2% for 2022-23

US AAA credit rating may be downgraded by Fitch on debt-limit impasse


And while fossil fuel investment falls behind cleaner alternatives, it’s still set to reach the highest level since before the pandemic. That would have to start falling sharply this decade to be in line with the IEA’s scenario that would see the planet reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. 
This is particularly true for coal, the most polluting fossil fuel. Investment in coal supply is set to rise 10% this year to a fresh record. The vast majority of that is in China, where power shortages have pushed the government to build new coal-fired plants.  

Topics : Climate Change solar power Oil production clean energy

First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Sachin Pilot has not given any ultimatum to party: Congress MLA Chaudhary

Sachin Pilot
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi's talk show to be held at Stanford University on May 31

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

European Commission's climate policy chief on two-day mission to India

European Commission's climate policy chief, Frans Timmerman
1 min read

S Korea, US troops to hold massive live-fire drills near N Korea border

North Korea
3 min read

Pakistan slashes provisional GDP growth to 0.29% from 2% for 2022-23

Photo: Wikipedia
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, hospitalised

Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health minister
2 min read

Meta begins final round of layoffs, 6,000 employees to be impacted

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Increased Russian crude flows to Asia are redrawing the world's oil map

oil shipment, crude oil, oil export
3 min read

US AAA credit rating may be downgraded by Fitch on debt-limit impasse

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

WHO Chief Tedros warns of next pandemic, urge nations to be prepared

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses delegates during the first day of the 75th World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon