Solar power investment set to surpass oil production spending this year

By William Mathis

Investors will pour more money into solar power than in oil production this year for the first time, signaling the scale and speed of the transition to low-carbon sources of energy.





A record of more than $1.7 trillion will be invested in a variety of clean energy technologies this year compared to about $1 trillion going into fossil fuel supplies and power production, the IEA found. Clean energy spending is set to grow 24% this year, a more rapid pace than the 15% growth in investment for fossil fuels. That’s according to the latest report from the International Energy Agency, which sees investments in clean energy technologies soaring past those made in fossil fuels. However, the mix of investment is still far from one that would put the world on course to meet its commitments to limit the increase of global temperatures.



The growth in clean energy spending is driven by technologies including solar panels and electric vehicles that are key to cutting dependence on the use of oil, coal and natural gas that are major causes of carbon emissions and lead to climate change. Still, that level of annual investment will need to roughly double by 2030 to put the world on track to have a chance to limit global warming to 1.5C, according to the report. “Clean technologies are pulling away from fossil fuels,” said Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director.

