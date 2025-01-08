Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 09:59 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / South Korea's Yoon Suk faces second arrest attempt in fortified compound

South Korea's Yoon Suk faces second arrest attempt in fortified compound

A court re-issued an arrest warrant for Yoon this week, sparking protests on both sides

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tension gripped South Korea as impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a second arrest attempt on insurrection charges, according to a report by Reuters. The arrest comes after he declared martial law on December 3, 2024, a move that shocked the nation and led to his impeachment on December 14 for violating constitutional duties.
 
A court re-issued an arrest warrant for Yoon this week, sparking protests on both sides. Supporters and opponents of the embattled leader have taken to the streets near the presidential compound despite freezing temperatures.
 
The Presidential Security Service (PSS) has fortified the compound with barbed wire, barricades, and buses to block access. Yoon is believed to be hiding inside the villa, defying calls to appear for questioning.
 
 
Oh Dong-woon, head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), apologised for a failed arrest attempt last Friday, which ended in a six-hour standoff with PSS and military guards.
 
"We'll do our best to accomplish our goal by thoroughly preparing this time with great determination that the second warrant execution will be the last," Oh told a parliamentary committee. It was not immediately clear how long the new arrest warrant would last.

Also Read

Jeju Air

Jeju Air's problems mount after plane crash that killed 179 people

North Korea-South Korea flag

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile as Blinken visits Seoul

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

South Korea police seek to extend impeached President's arrest warrant

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea president

S Korea's anti-corruption agency fails to detain impeached president Yoon

premature babies, pregnancy, baby, new born, birth, population, family

With 242,334 babies in 2024, S Korea records rise in birthrate after 9 yrs

 
Oh did not oppose calls from members of parliament for decisive action to subdue the presidential guards and military troops within the compound. However, he refrained from disclosing the options currently under consideration.
 
Reports suggest the CIO may use police tactical units, heavy equipment, and over 2,000 officers to break through the barricades, a process that could take up to three days. The situation remains tense, with both sides ready for confrontation.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Here's how Washington's tag on China's CATL could affect Musk's Tesla

Sam Altman

Sam Altman's sister accuses him of sexual abuse, OpenAI CEO rejects claim

global stocks

Asian stocks slip as strong dollar reflects steady US economy, rate outlook

Seaplane

3 injured, 3 missing after seaplane crashes off Australian tourist island

wildfire

30,000 under evacuation orders as wildfire whips through Los Angeles

Topics : South Korea South Korea economy India-South Korea BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon