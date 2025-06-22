Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Explained: Can Trump go to war in Iran without approval from US Congress?

Explained: Can Trump go to war in Iran without approval from US Congress?

Donald Trump's decision to strike Iran's nuclear sites reignites debate over the 1973 War Powers Resolution and raises questions about presidential authority and potential impeachment

US President Donald Trump in The Situation Room on June 21 - the day US struck nuclear bases in Iran

US President Donald Trump in The Situation Room on June 21 - the day US struck nuclear bases in Iran. (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With US President Donald Trump ordering air strikes on three nuclear facilities in Iran—Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan—debate has intensified over the limits of presidential war powers. The strikes, the boldest US intervention yet in the Iran-Israel conflict, have not been accompanied by a formal declaration of war—prompting legal and political scrutiny in Washington.
 
Could Trump be impeached for bypassing Congress? And what role does the War Powers Resolution of 1973 play in curbing presidential overreach?
 

Why War Powers Resolution was introduced in 1973

 
The War Powers Resolution (WPR), also known as the War Powers Act, was passed in 1973 in the aftermath of the Vietnam War—a prolonged conflict that saw major US involvement without a formal declaration of war.
 
 
The resolution was designed to prevent the President from unilaterally engaging American forces in hostilities without Congressional oversight. It sought to restore the balance of power by:
 
  • Requiring the President to notify Congress within 48 hours of deploying troops
  • Mandating the withdrawal of troops within 60 days unless Congress approves their continued presence
  • Allowing a 30-day grace period for safe withdrawal
 
Although intended as a check on executive power, the WPR has rarely been enforced effectively, with successive Presidents—including Trump—often sidestepping or challenging its authority. 

Also Read

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel-Iran LIVE: Nato official says watching situation closely after US strikes on Iran

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

US strikes on Iran spark global concern, calls for restraint, diplomacy

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Iran gamble tests his pledge to keep US out of 'stupid wars'

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump wins immediate praise from Republicans after announcing Iran strikes

Donald Trump

After Iran strikes, Trump warns of more action if 'peace not achieved soon'

 

What US Constitution says about declaring war

 
The US Constitution clearly assigns Congress the sole authority to declare war (Article I, Section 8), while naming the President as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces (Article II, Section 2).
 
This division was meant to ensure that decisions to enter large-scale military conflicts reflect democratic consensus. In practice, however, modern Presidents have increasingly relied on executive authority to conduct military operations without formal war declarations.
 

Presidential precedents and Trump’s Iran strike

 
The US has not declared war since World War II, but has engaged in several major conflicts—Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan—without Congressional war declarations. Trump’s own administration has previously carried out strikes in Syria (2017 and 2018) without Congressional approval.
 
In the case of Iran, Trump has framed the air strikes as necessary to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. US officials say the attacks were “limited, targeted, and in coordination with Israel”—and not indicative of a wider war effort.
 

Could Trump be impeached over war in Iran?

 
In theory, yes. If Congress believes the President has violated the Constitution or laws such as the War Powers Resolution, it can initiate impeachment proceedings. However, such action would depend heavily on political will.
 
Past presidents—including Barack Obama, George W Bush and Ronald Reagan—have conducted military operations without Congressional declarations of war, and none faced impeachment for it. Legal scholars remain divided over whether violation of the WPR alone constitutes a “high crime or misdemeanour” under the Constitution’s impeachment clause.
 
If Trump were to escalate the Iran conflict into a prolonged war without Congressional authorisation, and if it provokes significant domestic or international fallout, political calls for impeachment could grow louder. However, removal would still require a majority in the House and a two-thirds vote in the Senate—a high bar.
 
Amid mounting tensions with Iran, US lawmakers—both Democrats and some Republicans—have sought to pass resolutions limiting Trump’s ability to wage war. These efforts, while symbolically important, face procedural delays and are unlikely to override a presidential veto.
 
The constitutional ambiguity persists: while Congress alone can declare war, the President can, and often does, launch military action unilaterally—especially if framed as a defensive or time-sensitive measure.
 

What happens next?

 
As of now, Trump has insisted the US does not seek regime change in Iran and has framed the strikes as a “historic moment” to halt nuclear escalation. Iran, meanwhile, has vowed retaliation and hinted at broader regional consequences.
 
If the US becomes drawn into a longer, bloodier conflict, pressure may mount on Congress to act—whether through legislation, funding restrictions, or impeachment. Until then, the line between presidential authority and Congressional war power remains blurred.

More From This Section

IAEA

No increase in radiation after US strikes on Iran, says UN nuclear watchdog

Michael Rubin

Closure of Strait of Hormuz will hit Iranians hardest: Ex-Pentagon official

United Nations Security Council

Iran asks for emergency meeting of UN Security Council over US strikes

Iran-Israel war

Israeli strikes killed 865, injured 3,396 in Iran, says human rights group

flights, planes

Israel closes airspace after US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Republicans BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon