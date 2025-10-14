Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 07:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / SpaceX launches 11th test flight of Starship, aims to cover half the globe

SpaceX launches 11th test flight of Starship, aims to cover half the globe

It was the 11th test flight for a full-scale Starship, which SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk intends to use to send people to Mars

SpaceX Starship, SpaceX

Starship the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built thundered into the evening sky from the southern tip of Texas (Photo:PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SpaceX launched another of its mammoth Starship rockets on a test flight Monday, striving to make it halfway around the world while releasing mock satellites like last time.

Starship the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built thundered into the evening sky from the southern tip of Texas. The booster was programmed to peel away and drop into the Gulf of Mexico, with the spacecraft skimming space before descending into the Indian Ocean. Nothing was being recovered.

It was the 11th test flight for a full-scale Starship, which SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk intends to use to send people to Mars. NASA's need is more immediate. The space agency cannot land astronauts on the moon by decade's end without the 403-foot (123-meter) Starship, the reusable vehicle meant to get them from lunar orbit down to the surface and back up.

 

Instead of remaining inside Launch Control as usual, Musk said that for the first time, he was going outside to watch much more visceral.

The previous test flight in August a success after a string of explosive failures followed a similar path with similar goals. More manoeuvring was built in this time, especially for the spacecraft. SpaceX planned a series of tests during the spacecraft's entry over the Indian Ocean as practice for future landings back at the launch site.

Like before, Starship carried up eight mock satellites mimicking SpaceX's Starlinks. The entire flight was meant to last just over an hour, originating from Starbase near the Mexican border.

SpaceX is modifying its Cape Canaveral launch sites to accommodate Starships, in addition to the much smaller Falcon rockets used to transport astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station for NASA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

Death toll from torrential rains in Mexico rises to 64 as search ops expand

artificial intelligence

California governor signs law to protect kids from risks of AI chatbots

flight

Plane crashes in Massachusetts, kills two, wounds one on the ground

Nobel Prize in Economics 2025

Mapping the themes: How Economics Nobel Prize moves with the times

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india

JPMorgan unveils $1.5 trn plan to boost investments in US industries

Topics : Elon Musk SpaceX SpaceX rockets NASA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionHCL Tech Q2 ResultsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon