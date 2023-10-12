close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Sri Lanka confirms major debt deal with China for its economic recovery

China holds about 52 per cent of Sri Lanka's $ 46 billion external credit

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

The agreement in principle covers approximately $ 4.2 billion of outstanding debt, it said adding that it constitutes a key step towards restoring Sri Lanka's long-term debt sustainability and will pave the way to a prompt economic recovery | (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Sri Lankan government has confirmed that it has concluded a preliminary deal with China on the restructuring of its debts to Beijing, seen as a "big step" in the cash-strapped country's economic recovery.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance said The Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement on the key principles and indicative terms of a debt treatment with the Export-Import Bank of China.
China holds about 52 per cent of Sri Lanka's $ 46 billion external credit.
The agreement in principle covers approximately $ 4.2 billion of outstanding debt, it said adding that it constitutes a key step towards restoring Sri Lanka's long-term debt sustainability and will pave the way to a prompt economic recovery.
The terms of the restructuring agreed upon will provide the space for Sri Lanka to implement its reform agenda.
The government has expressed hope that it should also facilitate approval by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the second tranche of the $ 2.9 billion bailout of approximately $ 334 million.
Yesterday marked a big step for Sri Lanka as we reached this landmark agreement in principle on debt treatment terms with our largest single creditor. We thank China Exim Bank for its support in resolving our country's debt situation.
Sri Lanka was hit by its worst economic crisis in history when its foreign exchange reserves fell to a critical low and the public came out on the streets to protest the shortage of fuel, fertilisers and essential commodities.
This agreement constitutes a key milestone in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to foster its economic recovery, the Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwardena said.
On Wednesday, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said China's assurance to Sri Lanka to restructure its external debt is an important development for the debt-ridden country's economic situation.
He added that when Sri Lanka went into default in 2022 due to the economic crisis, the island's outstanding external debt stood at around $ 46 billion.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast

World Cup 2023 SA vs SL Highlights: Records galore, Proteas win by 102 runs

IMF, World Bank urged to boost funding for African nations facing conflict

Gaza is tiny, watched closely by Israel; rescuing hostages would be a task

US inflation rose modestly as Fed officials signal no rate hike likely

State Secy Antony Blinken departs for Israel, says 'US has Israel's back'

India one of the fastest-growing overseas visitor markets for SF: Official

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sri lanka China debt restructuring scheme

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesAuto Retail SalesAUS vs SA Playing 11

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

10 trains cancelled, 21 diverted after Delhi-Kamakhya NE Express derailedMumbai: Adani announces subsidised power tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon