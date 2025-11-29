Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Sri Lanka declares emergency as Cyclone Ditwah kills 123; 130 still missing

Sri Lanka declares emergency as Cyclone Ditwah kills 123; 130 still missing

The government issued an appeal for international help and asked Sri Lankans abroad to make cash donations to support nearly half a million affected people

People use a boat to navigate a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

People use a boat to navigate a flooded street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday issued an extraordinary gazette notification declaring a state of public emergency in Sri Lanka.

The gazette notification has been issued in the wake of the widespread destruction left by Cyclone Ditwah.

Sri Lanka has appealed for international assistance as the death toll from heavy rains and floods triggered by Cyclone Ditwah rose to 123, with another 130 reported missing, Al Jazeera reported.

The extreme weather system has destroyed nearly 15,000 homes across the country, sending almost 44,000 people to state-run temporary shelters, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Saturday.

Although Cyclone Ditwah was heading towards neighbouring India to the north on Saturday, more landslides have hit the central district of Kandy, 115km (70 miles) east of the capital Colombo, with the main access road under water at several locations.

 

Also Read

Cyclone

IMD warns of heavy rain, winds across Andhra as Cyclone Ditwah intensifies

Maharashtra Flood

India deploys 80 NDRF personnel, rescue dogs to Sri Lanka for flood relief

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha

Cyclone Ditwah kills 123 in Sri Lanka's worst flooding crisis in 20 years

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha

Cyclone Ditwah: 54 flights cancelled amid heavy rains, Tamil Nadu on alert

IAF C130 relief aid Op Sagar Bandhu

Op Sagar Bandhu: IAF delivers first relief supplies to flood-hit Sri Lanka

DMC Director-General Sampath Kotuwegoda said relief operations had been strengthened with the deployment of thousands of members of the army, navy and air force as he announced the latest casualty figures, as per Al Jazeera.

"Relief operations with the help of the armed forces are underway," Kotuwegoda told reporters in Colombo.

Mahesh Gunasekara, the secretary-general of the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society, said many people have been stranded in various flood-hit areas as rescue crews are trying to reach them.

"Relief needs have been increasing. After two days, the water had still been swelling," he said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

"Although the cyclone is slowly moving away from the country, it is not over for us yet," Gunasekara added.

Flooding prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for those living along the banks of the Kelani River, which flows into the Indian Ocean from Colombo.

The Kelani burst its banks on Friday evening, forcing hundreds of people into temporary shelters, the DMC said, as per Al Jazeera.

The government issued an appeal for international help and asked Sri Lankans abroad to make cash donations to support nearly half a million affected people.

Officials said Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya had met with Colombo-based diplomats to update them on the situation and seek the help of their governments, as per Al Jazeera.

India was the first to respond, sending two planeloads of relief supplies. At the same time, an Indian warship already in Colombo on a previously planned goodwill visit donated its rations to help victims.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sergey Brin

Sergey Brin gifts $1.1 bn in Alphabet stock to charities after AI rally

Northwestern University

Northwestern reaches $75 mn deal with Trump admin to restore funding

immigrants, illegal immigration, deported from US, deport

Trump admin, judge face off over flights to El Salvador in contempt probe

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

Two killed in major Russia night strike on Ukraine; 600K left without power

An Airbus A321neo XLR

Global flights in chaos as top-selling Airbus A320 planes hit by recall

Topics : sri lanka Cyclone Disaster

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon