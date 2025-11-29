Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Two killed in major Russia night strike on Ukraine; 600K left without power

Two killed in major Russia night strike on Ukraine; 600K left without power

Ukraine has been negotiating with the United States on the terms of a peace agreement that Washington is seeking to broker between Kyiv and Moscow to end Russia's nearly four-year-long war

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

Explosions could be heard in the capital city, Kyiv, throughout the night (Image: PTI)

Reuters KYIV
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A vast Russian overnight attack on Ukraine killed two people and wounded two dozen, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Saturday, adding that Moscow continued to "kill and destroy" while the world was discussing peace plans for the conflict. 
"Russia shot dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles and over 500 drones at ordinary homes, the energy grid, and critical infrastructure," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X. 
Explosions could be heard in the capital city, Kyiv, throughout the night. One person was killed there and 15 others wounded, according to the mayor. 
Ukraine has been negotiating with the United States on the terms of a peace agreement that Washington is seeking to broker between Kyiv and Moscow to end Russia's nearly four-year-long war. 
 
Kyiv and its European allies say they want peace but pushed back against some of the original terms pushed by the US, with Ukraine unwilling to withdraw from land it currently holds and resisting any restriction on its future ability to join alliances. 

Also Read

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy exposed after top aide resigns amid US and Russia pressures

Russia, Moscow

Visa-free entry to Russia? India and Moscow near final deal for travellers

Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban

Hungary's Viktor Orbn to meet Russia's Putin in Moscow for energy talks

drones, millitary, army

Russian drones target civilians, turn Ukrainian city into 'human safari'

Vladimir Putin, Putin

US-Ukraine draft plan could form basis for future peace deal, says Putin

"While everyone is discussing points of peace plans, Russia continues to pursue its 'war plan' of two points: to kill and destroy," Sybiha wrote on Saturday morning after the overnight attack. 
600K without power after Russian attack  Ukraine's energy ministry said on Saturday that more than 600,000 users were left without power after an overnight Russian attack on the power grid. 
The attack hit facilities in Kyiv and five regions across Ukraine. Over 500,000 of the affected households were in the capital.
 

More From This Section

Cyclone Montha, Cyclone, Montha

Cyclone Ditwah kills 123 in Sri Lanka's worst flooding crisis in 20 years

An Airbus A321neo XLR

Global flights in chaos as top-selling Airbus A320 planes hit by recall

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Black Friday mall shooting wounds two, prompts evacuation in California

The Wang Fuk Court residential estate following a fire on Nov. 28

Eight more arrested in connection with Hong Kong fire that killed 128

A police officer on a bicycle passes a makeshift memorial outside of the Farragut West Metro Station a day after two National Guard members were shot in Washington | REUTERS

Afghan national to be charged with murder in White House guard shooting

Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Zelenskyy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon