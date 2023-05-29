close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sri Lanka drafting bill to curb religious slander on social media

"This will stop all incidents of demeaning religion on social media," the minister asserted

Press Trust of India Colombo
Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka is drafting a new legislation to curb the growing incidents of religious slander and online vitriol, according to the country's religious affairs minister.

The move comes after a stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya allegedly made certain derogatory remarks on religions, which she uploaded online.

Edirisooriya offered an apology, but a complaint was filed and she was taken into custody on Sunday while trying to fly out of the country.

Sri Lanka's Minister of Buddhashasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs Vidura Wickramanayaka on Sunday said a legislation would soon be passed to curb the growing incidents of religious slander in the country.

This will stop all incidents of demeaning religion on social media," he asserted.

The controversy surrounding Edirisooriya's comments is not a one-off incident.

Also Read

Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe

Buddha Purnima 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes of Budhha

EAM discuss cooperation in infra, connectivity with Lankan counterpart

EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected

Sri Lanka must correct its errors, failures: Prez at 75th Independence Day

Google searches about sexuality, gender skyrocketed 1,300% since 2004

Twitter approved 83% of govt requests over content globally under Musk

Imran Khan urges Pakistan SC to ensure judicial probe into May 9 violence

Canal water in Venice turns fluorescent green; authorities launch probe

Erdogan's reign enters 3rd decade with Turkey's presidential elections win

Earlier this month, Pastor Jerome Fernando, a self-styled Godman, was accused of derogatory comments on Lord Buddha, which went viral on social media.

On May 15, President Ranil Wickremesinghe ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to launch an immediate investigation into the matter, arguing that such statements could create religious conflicts in the country.

Like Edirisooriya, Fernando also offered an apology.

He has, however, fled to Singapore and filed a fundamental rights petition to block his impending arrest.

In January, a popular Youtuber Sepal Amarasinghe was sent to police custody for making disparaging comments on the Sacred Tooth relic of Lord Buddha.

The Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic is a Buddhist temple in Kandy.

It is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy, which houses the relic of the tooth of the Buddha.

The arrest came after parliamentarians across the aisle unanimously condemned Amarasinghe's comments on his YouTube channel.

Amarasinghe's YouTube channel has nearly 80,000 subscribers and the outspoken man is well-known on social media for his unorthodox views that challenge what he claims are parochial traditions and customs.

Over 74 per cent of Sri Lanka's 22 million population are Buddhists. Sri Lanka's Constitution accords Buddhism as the foremost place among the country's religious faiths and commits the government to protecting it, while also respecting the rights of other religious minorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : sri lanka Social Media Religious controversy

First Published: May 29 2023 | 10:55 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Sri Lanka drafting bill to curb religious slander on social media

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

India logs 310 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 4,709

covid, corona, coronavirus
1 min read

Shiv Sena (UBT) condemns 'unscientific' Parliament inauguration ceremony

Parliament
5 min read

Imran Khan urges Pakistan SC to ensure judicial probe into May 9 violence

Imran Khan
2 min read

43% of 40,018 candidates skip UPSC preliminary exam in Lucknow on Sunday

upsc, upsc exam, exam
1 min read

Most Popular

The frantic push to solve sovereign debt crises irks Wall Street

Wall Street
4 min read

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Joe Biden, US President
8 min read

Global EV market reaches 11 million units in 2022, China's BYD leads

electric vehicles
2 min read

LIVE: Airforce helicopter makes crash landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

IAF, Boeing Apache
2 min read

Erdogan's reign enters 3rd decade with Turkey's presidential elections win

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon