Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Stretch of Amazon cleared to build highway for COP30, sparks controversy

Stretch of Amazon cleared to build highway for COP30, sparks controversy

The Amazon is vital for absorbing carbon and maintaining biodiversity. Many argue that clearing land for a road goes against the purpose of a climate summit.

Amazon forest

Photo: Pexels

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A new four-lane highway is being built through a protected area of the Amazon rainforest to prepare for the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil, according to a report by BBC. The summit, happening in November, will bring over 50,000 people, including world leaders, to the city.
 
The state government says the highway, called Avenida Liberdade, is a ‘sustainable highway’ meant to ease traffic and modernise the city. However, according to the report, locals and environmentalists are concerned about the damage to the rainforest.
 
The Amazon is vital for absorbing carbon and maintaining biodiversity. Many argue that clearing land for a road goes against the purpose of a climate summit. Along the 13km (8-mile) stretch, trees have been cut down, and large piles of logs mark the cleared areas.
 
 
Locals facing hardship
 
Claudio Verequete, who lives near the new road, told BBC that the construction has already affected his family’s income.

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden pledges $50 mn to Amazon Fund, vows irreversible US energy progress

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden to be first sitting US president to visit Amazon rainforest

Amazon forest

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon drops by nearly 31% compared to last year

Amazon forest

Climate change could reduce Amazon's methane absorption by 70%: Study

Lula Da Silva

Brazil's Lula to talk climate at UN, but Amazon fires undermines message

 
“Everything was destroyed. Our harvest has already been cut down. We no longer have that income to support our family,” he told the BBC.
 
He also worries about future deforestation now that businesses can more easily reach the area.
 
"Our fear is that one day someone will come here and say: ‘Here's some money. We need this area to build a gas station, or to build a warehouse.' And then we'll have to leave,” he added.
 
Impact on wildlife
 
According to the report, scientists fear the road will break up the forest and disrupt animal movement. 
 
Prof Silvia Sardinha, a wildlife vet, works at a university animal hospital near the construction site, told BBC, “From the moment of deforestation, there is a loss. We are going to lose an area to release these animals back into the wild.”
 
She also noted that land animals would struggle to cross to the other side, reducing their living and breeding spaces
 
A divided opinion
 
The Brazilian government sees COP30 as a chance to highlight the Amazon’s needs and showcase its conservation efforts. Officials say the highway will have wildlife crossings, bike lanes, and solar lighting to reduce its environmental impact.
 
Adler Silveira, the state infrastructure secretary, called it "an important mobility intervention" and one of 30 projects improving Belem for COP30. Other projects include airport expansion, new hotels, and a redeveloped port to accommodate visitors.

More From This Section

Amazon

US FTC dismisses Amazon trial delay, insists DOGE cuts won't derail case

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump threatens 200% wine tariff if EU does not remove whiskey tariff

Russia, Russia flag

Russia claims win in Kursk's town as Putin advisor casts doubts over truce

European Union, EU

EU carbon border policy may hurt global climate cooperation: Study

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Escalating trade war threatens oil demand as Opec+ boosts supply, says IEA

Topics : Climate Change Amazon Forest Fire US climate summit UN climate summit BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon