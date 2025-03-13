Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump threatens 200% wine tariff if EU does not remove whiskey tariff

Trump threatens 200% wine tariff if EU does not remove whiskey tariff

This comes a day after Trump pledged more tariffs after his government's 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports invited retaliatory action from the European Union and Canada

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump said that if this Tariff is not removed immediately, the US will shortly place a 200 per cent Tariff on all wines. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would put a 200 per cent wine tariff on all wines and other alcoholic products coming out of the European Union if the bloc did not remove its tariff on whiskey. 
The European Commission said on Wednesday that it will impose counter tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of US goods from next month, ramping up a global trade war in response to blanket US tariffs on steel and aluminum. 
The EU executive said, however, that it remained open to negotiations and considered higher tariffs in no one's interest.
 
Trump raised the ante in a social media post on Thursday. 
"The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50 per cent Tariff on Whisky," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Also Read

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices trade near record levels on hopes of rate cut, tariff jitters

UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres

'All will lose', warns UN chief Antonio Guterres amidst growing trade war

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump escalates trade war, pledges more tariffs after EU, Canada's response

global stocks

Stocks up with yields as US inflation, Ukraine optimism offset tariff fears

trade

UK breaks from EU stance, opts against swift tariff retaliation on US

"If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the US will shortly place a 200 per cent Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES. This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the US" 
US stock futures moved lower and shares of European spirits makers shares dropped. 
The European Commission said it will end its current suspension of tariffs on US products on April 1 and that its tariffs will be fully in place by April 13.
  This comes a day after Trump pledged more tariffs after his government's 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports invited retaliatory action from the European Union and Canada.  The ongoing trade war has also brought global oil demand under pressure, according to a report be International Energy Agency (IEA). IEA, in a report, said that the propsed tariffs, combined with Opec+'s decision to increase their output, is amounting to a lot of uncertainity in the market and putting pressure on oil demand.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   

More From This Section

Russia, Russia flag

Russia claims win in Kursk's town as Putin advisor casts doubts over truce

European Union, EU

EU carbon border policy may hurt global climate cooperation: Study

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Escalating trade war threatens oil demand as Opec+ boosts supply, says IEA

US Canada, US-Canada, US flag, Canada flag

Canada sounds the alarm as US trade war escalates ahead of G7 Summit

Pope Francis

Pope marks 12th anniversary of papacy in hospital, condition improving

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs wines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon