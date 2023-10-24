close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Struck over 400 terrorist targets in past 24 hours: Israel Defence Forces

Meanwhile, the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt General Herzi Halevi said that Israel wants to bring Hamas to a state of "full dismantling." He asserted that Israel is well prepared for the ground operations

Israel Defence forces, IDF

In another post shared on X, IDF wrote, "Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, Saleh al-Arouri, Ismail Haniyeh and others have the blood of thousands on their hands. We will never forget the Hamas massacre on October 7" | Photo: X @IDF

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 1:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said it carried out strikes at more than 400 terrorist targets in the past 24 hours. The IDF asserted that it will continue operating to ensure the safety of innocent civilians.
Taking to X, the IDF stated, "In a wide-scale operation to dismantle Hamas' terrorist capabilities, the IDF struck over 400 terrorist targets in the past 24hrs: Hamas gunmen setting up to fire rockets toward Israel. A Hamas operational tunnel shaft allowing terrorists to infiltrate Israel through the sea. Hamas command centers used by operatives and staging armaments in Mosques. The IDF will continue operating in order to ensure the safety of innocent civilians."
In another post shared on X, IDF wrote, "Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, Saleh al-Arouri, Ismail Haniyeh and others have the blood of thousands on their hands. We will never forget the Hamas massacre on October 7."
Meanwhile, the IDF Chief of Staff, Lt General Herzi Halevi said that Israel wants to bring Hamas to a state of "full dismantling." He asserted that Israel is well prepared for the ground operations in the south.
Lt General Halevi, "We want to bring Hamas to a state of full dismantling - its leaders, its military branch and its working mechanisms. That is why we are striking and eliminating high ranking commanders and members, destroying infrastructure and acting with great determination. The path is a path of unrelenting attacks damaging Hamas everywhere and in every way. We are well prepared for the ground preparations in the south. The Southern Command has quality operational plans."
Meanwhile, Israel's Air Force said that it targeted infrastructures of the Hezbollah, including a military compound and an observation post used by the organisation.
Taking to X, Israeli Air Force stated, "The Air Force recently attacked terrorist infrastructures of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including a military compound and an observation post used by the organization. The attack was carried out in response to launches from Lebanon today."
On Monday, Israel Defence Forces said that Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out an airstrike to neutralize the Head of the Anti-Tank Missiles Array of Hamas' Northern Brigade--this morning Ibrahim Al-Saher.
Taking to X, the IDF stated, "We guaranteed to eliminate Hamas' terrorism--and we take our word very seriously. Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out an airstrike in order to neutralize Ibrahim Al-Saher--the Head of the Anti-Tank Missiles Array of Hamas' Northern Brigade--this morning. In 2021, Ibrahim Al-Saher fired an anti-tank missile which killed SSGT Omer Tabib and injured additional IDF soldiers.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Sri Lanka approves free tourist visas for India, six others; not for US

'More purposeful' UN will deliver on Global South's expectations: EAM

UNGA to convene Emergency session on Oct 26 as requested by Jordan & others

Donald Trump compares himself to Nelson Mandela, rails against Joe Biden

Five Eyes' leaders accuse China of stealing 'intellectual property'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : israel Hamas Israel-Palestine terrorists

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon