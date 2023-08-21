Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

Subway nears $9.6 billion sale to Arby's owner Roark Capital: Report

A deal could be finalized this week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter

Subway is the largest fast-food company in the world by store count, with more than 24,000 restaurants in the United States alone. It got that way thanks in large part to entrepreneurial immigrants Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Roark Capital, which owns restaurants Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings, is nearing a deal to buy sandwich chain Subway for about $9.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

A deal could be finalized this week, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
"Subway does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the process until the transaction has been completed," the company told Reuters in an emailed statement.
 
Reuters reported earlier this month that private equity firms TDR Capital and Sycamore Partners were in talks to team up in their pursuit to acquire Subway, which in February said it was exploring a possible sale of its business.
 
Sources told Reuters then that Subway was targeting well over $9 billion in a deal, and remains uncertain whether TDR and Sycamore can meet its price expectations. Another group led by Roark Capital was in the running, the sources had added.
 
Private equity firm Roark primarily invests in the franchised consumer and business services sectors. It has invested in Inspire Brands, which is the owner of Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings and Dunkin' among others.
 

Also Read

Subway's potential $10 billion sale draws Goldman, Bain, says report

Top headlines: Subway's sale draws Goldman, US-India navies hold 6th meet

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

IRFC slumps 6% as govt eyes 11% stake sale via OFS, stock up 49% in 2023

Moscow opens the 70-km Big Circle Line, longest subway in the world

Bloomberg LP names product head Vlad Kliatchko as new CEO: Report

BRICS economies catching up with combined GDP of G7 countries: Piyush Goyal

Civilian killed in 'unprovoked firing' along LoC in Nikial sector: Pakistan

Trudeau slams Facebook for blocking news on wildfires raging in Canada

Birics' development bank aims to issue first Indian rupee bond by October

Subway, which has about 37,000 restaurants running in over 100 countries, was founded in 1965 by 17-year-old Fred DeLuca and family friend Peter Buck.
 
The company has been owned by the founding families since its first outlet opened as "Pete's Super Submarines" in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
 
For the first half of 2023, Subway saw a 9.3% increase in same-store sales in North America, as its moves to revamp its menus, remodel its restaurants and improve marketing efforts helped draw more customers even in the face of stiff competition.
 
Roark Capital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Topics : Subway acquisition Stake sale

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon